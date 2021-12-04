Alexandre Mattos, provocation at Atlético-MG: news from Cruzeiro

Credit: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Cruzeiro confirmed the arrival of Alexandre Mattos to the club’s board. In addition, after the 0-0 tie against Náutico this Thursday, the team from Minas Gerais saw rival Atlético-MG becoming champion of the 2021 Brasileirão Serie A and poked through social networks. Also, the date for the assembly that can change the club-company project is set.

It provoked! Cruzeiro posts after Atlético-MG title and goes viral on networks

Hours after Galo stamped the title of the Brazilian Championship, Fox used social media to give it a nudge. In a post on Twitter, the celestial club ‘counted the cups’ and reaffirmed its greatness against its rival. The 16 titles of expression in Minas Gerais, according to Cruzeiro, are twelve for the blue side of the State: four in the Brazilian Championship, six in the Copa do Brasil (he is the greatest champion) and two in the Copa Libertadores. In turn, Atlético has four achievements: two Brazilian Championships, one Copa do Brasil and one Libertadores

Cruzeiro sets a date for an assembly that could change the club-company project

Cruzeiro will have to discuss the change in the shareholding composition of the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) that the club intends to implement from 2022. will manage Cruzeiro football will be discussed. In a video published on social networks, the president of Raposa, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, published a video in which he informs the Cruzeiro fans about the meeting and the reasons that led to re-discussing the shareholding composition of SAF to be implemented, which was already anticipated according to press information in recent days.

Cruzeiro’s manager breaks the silence and confirms Alexandre Mattos’ return to the club

After a series of conversations, Alexandre Mattos will even be Cruzeiro’s new football director. The confirmation was made by Ricardo Rocha, former defender and technical director of the club. In an interview with Flow Sport Club, Ricardo Rocha confirmed that Cruzeiro must undergo a major overhaul, which will initially involve the return of Alexandre Mattos to the club. “There is an agreement with Alexandre Mattos and he should come back. I’ve been talking to him too, he’s a guy with enormous potential, who knows a lot of people, and can help Cruzeiro.”

