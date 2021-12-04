All six Brazilians who caught omicron had already been vaccinated and have mild symptoms | Health

The Ministry of Health reported, this Saturday (4), that six cases are confirmed for the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country.

In all cases, those infected with the new variant are already vaccinated and showed mild symptoms, added the folder.

Three confirmations of omicron were registered in São Paulo, two in the Federal District and one in Rio Grande do Sul. The Ministry of Health also informed that nine cases are under investigation, six in the DF and three in Rio Grande do Sul.

“Of the confirmed cases, four are male and two female. All cases have a history of vaccine, presented mild disease and are being monitored, as well as in all their contacts”, informed the folder, through a note.

WHO warns that the world must prepare for the omicron, but without panic

The chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), Soumya Swaminathan, said this Friday (3) that the omicron variant of the coronavirus is “very transmissible”.

She said, however, that people should not “panic” and that the world is better prepared with the vaccines developed since the beginning of the pandemic.

“How worried should we be? We need to be prepared and cautious, not panic, because we are in a different situation than a year ago,” said the scientist.

WHO registers cases of the new variant in 38 countries and there is no record of deaths.

The omicron has brought about the implementation of restrictions that threaten economic growth. The director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, indicated that the new variant could slow down the recovery and force the institution to revise its global economic projections downwards.

“A new variant that could expand quickly could affect confidence and in that respect we are likely to see cuts to our October projections for global growth,” he explained.