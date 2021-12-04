Almost half of bar and restaurant owners are in debt to the government and fear being removed from Simples

BRASÍLIA — In a sector in which almost all entrepreneurs are included in the Simples Nacional, 46% of bars and restaurants are in arrears with payments and 84% of these fear being excluded from the regime because of this. The most urgent request is by Covid’s Refis, which awaits consideration by the Chamber of Deputies since August.

The survey was carried out by the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) between the 17th and 26th of November with 1,315 businessmen and published by GLOBO.

Matheus Daniel is one of the entrepreneurs who are indebted to Simples. He has maintained, along with his mother, the marmitaria BH, a restaurant that works with delivery in the capital of Minas Gerais for 12 years.

His story these past two years is one of frustration. Early in 2020, they had made a major investment to expand the kitchen and improve service, but they were not counting on the arrival of the pandemic. In March 2020, the first installment of Simples was left behind.

— We totally undercapitalized, we went from six to ten employees at the time we opened and soon after, the pandemic came. As we are undercapitalised, we are no longer able to pay the Simples for the month of February — says the businessman, who until today has sales 40% lower than the pre-pandemic.

He says that without Refis, the business that supports the family is unfeasible for 2022.

— We were no longer able to have the income that we had, it fell by around 40% and that makes it unfeasible. If we are outlawed, I honestly don’t know, it’s almost better to close it down and look for a job,” he said.

The bill, which was approved by the Senate in August, provides for the possibility of paying tax debts in installments in up to 144 installments (12 years), in addition to a discount of up to 90% on interest and fines.

The text also establishes that companies that had more losses in revenue have greater discounts.

Paulo Solmucci, president of Abrasel, defended the quick approval of Refis, because if companies leave Simples, they will have a much greater burden of taxes to pay, in addition to what is already overdue.

According to Solmucci, the non-approval of Refis would cause a major insolvency in the sector because 35% of companies are already operating at a loss and another 35% in balance.

– Those that are in balance will all fall into loss, two-thirds of companies in a loss situation is obviously something that cannot be sustained – he pointed out.

Abrasel’s research shows that the situation has improved compared to the rest of the year, but the sector still sees difficulties. Of the business people interviewed, 39% will have difficulty paying the 13th and 22% of those who have taken out loans are late.

Notifications

According to the Federal Revenue, 440.5 thousand companies were notified in September that they could be excluded from Simples due to default. They would have until the first half of December to settle with payment in cash or ordinary installments within 60 months.

If the debt is with the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN), there are more options to settle the debt, with a discount of up to 100% on legal additions and extended term of up to 133 months, easy entry or, if it is a small amount , discount of up to 50% on the total.

Ana Cláudia Utumi, a specialist in tax law at Utumi Advogados, explains that if the deal is excluded from Simples, it could only return in another year if it is meeting the conditions for qualification. In other words, it would be a whole year of paying taxes at a higher rate by companies that were already struggling.

— The Chamber of Deputies should go ahead, it would be an important help for the resumption of business, because tax debts can cause a series of inconveniences that, in the end, can end up blocking business — he said.

Another businesswoman who is experiencing uncertainty for the next year is Lorenna Bezerra. Owner of Galeto Cuiabano, in the capital of Mato Grosso, she suffered revenue losses during the pandemic, had to lay off, and is only managing to resume at the end of the year.

During this period, she says that she needed to prioritize some accounts over others and preferred to keep employee payments on time rather than pay taxes. Now, she is considering whether she will need to find a way to pay off all her obligations this year or wait to see congressional action. Without Simples, she says she will have to close the company.

— We have to see if it goes to real profit, presumably, if we do the Simples, if we borrow more money to pay taxes. The great difficulty with this is that it turns into a snowball – he said.