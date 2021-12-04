Alternate ending of A Place in the Sun? ‘If I recorded it, I didn’t realize it’, admits José de Abreu · TV News

Due to the pandemic, Um Lugar ao Sol debuted on Globo, already fully recorded. Director Maurício Farias and author Lícia Manzo claimed that they created alternative endings to keep the surprise until the end and adapt the plot to the audience’s reception. But José de Abreu, Santiago’s interpreter in the nine o’clock soap opera, has a different view. “if I recorded [um desfecho alternativo], I didn’t realize it,” he admitted.

“In the last chapters, Santiago appears really well. He has very beautiful scenes with Erica [Fernanda de Freitas] and the boy [Luan, vivido por Miguel Schmidt]”, said the veteran, in a conversation with Patrícia Kogut’s column in O Globo newspaper.

In the plot, the owner of the Redentor market chain lives a tumultuous relationship with his personal trainer, who is much younger than him. The entrepreneur’s daughters do not accept romance; Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will even blame the girl for her father’s heart attack, in a scene scheduled to go to this Saturday (4).

Abreu also said that the public has been surprised by the personality of Santiago, a businessman who, despite his fortune, has good intentions. “I’ve played a lot of villains. They’re talking a lot about my portrayal, because it’s not common to see me playing a good person. They’re enjoying my performance with a good old man, fair, with socialist tendencies, but not being extremist, obviously “he explained.

“He has that more European mind, reminds entrepreneurs like José Mindlin [1914-2010], with social concerns, cultured. Because being rich does not prevent you from being cultured and having a social conscience. They are rare characters, especially in my career.”

Santiago’s erudition posed a challenge to his 75-year-old interpreter. Literature lover, the character uses difficult words to express himself. “It was difficult to memorize. I couldn’t improvise. Only in the last few weeks I was able to have this sophisticated language in a more natural way. It was another kind of ‘decoration’ (laughs). I think his lines are going to be kind of epic,” he said. .

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters.

