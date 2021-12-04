Amanda Albach was forced to dig her own grave before being gunned down, police reveal

The main suspect in the crime, who is in prison, told how the facts happened to the Civil Police; case remains under investigation

Amanda Albach was forced to dig her own grave before being shot twice by one of the three people who were arrested this Thursday (2), suspected of the disappearance of the young woman. The release was made by the Civil Police in a press conference this Friday afternoon (3).

“He [suspeito] he coerced Amanda into walking with a shovel and then forced her to dig a grave on Itapirubá beach, between Imbituba and Laguna. The man then fired two rounds of firearm, then covered the hole and left. The other two people who are imprisoned did not witness the scene,” the investigators reported.

According to police, the suspect himself was the one who took the police to the place where Amanda had been buried and told how the events happened.

“Even in the audio that Amanda forwarded to the family, she was already at the scene of the crime, according to the investigated himself. There was wind noise and her voice was strange”, says the police.

Link with criminal suspects

According to the police, a suspect, who is already in prison, lived in the same town as Amanda, Fazenda Rio Grande, in Paraná, when the young woman was 19 years old. “This is the link that, at least in theory, linked Amanda’s visit to the suspects’ residence in Itapirubá”, the delegates explained.

The reason why Amanda came to Santa Catarina was to celebrate a birthday with this woman who already had a bond.

The victim remained at the suspects’ residence over the weekend of November 13th and 14th. On the 14th, they went to Florianópolis at a party in Jurerê Internacional. After that, they returned and stayed together until the crime occurred.

Investigators point out that early information indicates that Amanda’s death occurred around 10 pm on November 15, a Monday.

But what motivated the crime?

According to the police, preliminary information indicates that one of the investigated felt uncomfortable because he realized that Amanda would have told others that he would be involved in drug trafficking.

In addition, the young woman would have photographed a weapon that the suspect had in the house and shown it to these other people. “He [suspeito] he didn’t like the situation”, the investigators report.

“The disagreement took place at home. The crime scene was close to the suspects’ residence”, reinforce the delegates. Police are still investigating whether more people are involved in the crime.

During the investigation, police found that the suspects’ homes had signs that they had fled the scene. They were later found in the city of Canoas, in Rio Grande do Sul, and sent to Laguna.

The conference was attended by the regional delegate from Laguna, Diego Parma, the delegate general of the Civil Police of Santa Catarina, Marcos Flávio Ghizoni Júnior, the delegate from the Comarca de Laguna, Bruno Fernandes and the delegate from the Comarca de Imbituba, Nicola Patela.

remember the case

Amanda Albach left a telemarketing company that worked in Curitiba (PR) about three months ago. The family lives in Fazenda Rio Grande, in the metropolitan region of the capital of Paraná.

Since then, she has worked as a sales promoter in Santa Catarina, serving cities such as Balneário Camboriú and Itajaí.

“She left here [Fazenda Rio Grande], he stayed a week, then came back, but he never stopped giving information to his mother. She was always in touch”, says attorney Michael Pinheiro.

On November 12, on the eve of the public holiday for the Proclamation of the Republic, Amanda told her mother that she was going to Santa Catarina. The initial destination would be Imbituba, in the south of the state, where he would go out with a couple of friends and a boy.

“From Imbituba she went to Florianópolis, for this party in Jurerê”, adds Michael. “She left this party with her friends accompanied by a guy”, he details.

Since the date of the party held on November 14, she had not been seen again.