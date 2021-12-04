Amanda Albach was forced to dig her own grave on SC beach, suspect told police

Amanda Albach, 21, was coerced into digging her own grave before being shot and dying on a beach in Santa Catarina, according to one of the suspects. In a press conference this Friday (3), the Civil Police clarified details of the shocking crime and confirmed the version of one of the three arrested for involvement in the murder. The young woman disappeared on November 15th and was found buried in Praia do Sol, in Laguna, in the south of SC.

​> Receive the main news from Santa Catarina through Whatsapp​

According to the delegate responsible for the case, Bruno Fernandes, Amanda died around 10 pm on the public holiday of the Proclamation of the Republic, 15 November. She was staying at the suspect’s house, two men and a woman, on Itapirubá Norte beach, the boundary between Laguna and Imbituba.

Still according to the police, on Sunday, the 14th, she went to a party at a beach club on Jurerê Internacional beach, in Florianópolis. On Monday, November 15, she returned to the beach in the south of the state and was shot dead by one of the suspects.

One of those arrested for the murder told police that Amanda was coerced into carrying a shovel and digging her own grave in the sand. She was then shot twice and fell into the hole, which was covered by the suspect. According to Fernandes, only one of them was present at the time of the murder, a version that is contrary to that of the lawyers for the victim’s family, who claim that the three suspects were on the beach.

According to the delegate, one hypothesis for the motivation of the murder is the discontent of one of the suspects with the victim.

“Amanda would have told him about his involvement in drug trafficking and taken a picture of his gun. [O suspeito] Did not like the situation and chose to take her life – said the delegate.

The Civil Police intends to proceed with the investigation in the next 30 days. The three suspects are temporarily incarcerated, but officers will try to convert to pre-trial detention.

The delegate stated that the woman who was arrested was a friend of Amanda, as they had already lived together in Paraná. The victim would have come to Santa Catarina to celebrate the suspect’s birthday. The young woman’s family lawyers claim that the three suspects were friends of the victim.

According to the family’s defense, Amanda’s body must be released this Saturday (4), after being recognized by a family member at the General Institute of Skills (IGP) in Tubarão, in the south of the state.

Amanda sent an audio to the family before she died

The delegate Bruno Fernandes also revealed this Friday that a few moments before she died, Amanda sent an audio to her family. In the message, she warned that she would return on Tuesday, November 16, with application transport.

“According to the investigated, she was already in his company on this occasion,” said the chief.

The family, according to the delegate, suspected that her voice was strange and that there was wind in the background of the audio. The information is from the G1 SC.

remember the case

Amanda disappeared for 18 days. She left the city where she lived, Fazenda Rio Grande, which is in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, and came to Imbituba, in the south of Santa Catarina, on the holiday of the Proclamation of the Republic.

To g1 Paraná, the family said that Amanda traveled to the coast of Santa Catarina with a couple of friends. She no longer spoke to her family after her arrival in Santa Catarina.

The trio of suspects was arrested on Thursday (2) in the city of Canoas, in Rio Grande do Sul. According to the Civil Police, they were in a car when the police arrived. The suspects tried to throw the car against the agents. The woman abandoned the vehicle and jumped the wall of a house in an attempt to escape, but was arrested.

​> Headless body is found on the beach in Itapoá​

The three had a relationship with each other—the woman was dating one of the men and was the sister of the other.

Amanda leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

“Amazing girl”

On social networks, friends shared tributes to the young woman. Jean Carlos, a friend of Amanda, described her as an “amazing girl”.

“I’ll remember you smiling. The amazing girl who was every conversation and every plan you made, her indecisions about which tatoo would be next,” he wrote.

Read too:

​Couple is caught having sex at Praia Brava in Itajaí in daylight​

​Are Covid’s Ômicron variant symptoms different? Look​

​Meet the 16 strangest and rarest animals seen in SC​