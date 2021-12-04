AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT will be released in January and RX 6400 in March 2022

With 64-bit memory interface, cards should bring good performance in Full HD resolution

This Wednesday (1st) more details about the new entry-level graphics cards from AMD, the Radeon RX 6500 XT and the Radeon RX 6400. According to user “Enthusiastic Citizen” from the Chip Hell forums, both GPU models will be released in 2022, utilizing the RDNA 2 architecture.

Internally known as “Beige Goby”, AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT will use a Navi 24 XT die complete and will come to fight on performance with competitors NVIDIA GeForce 3050 Ti and Intel Arc Alchemist A380.

The source cites that the Radeon RX 6500 XT expected to have 4 GB of memory GDDR6 video, a factor that can severely limit its potential for cryptocurrency mining (mainly ETHs). An 8GB version was also seen, but it is not expected to be released yet.

The GPU will feature a single SDMA engine, 2 shader arrays, 8 WGPs (Workgroup Processors) and a total of 16 CUs (Compute Units). Considering that each Computer Unit houses 64 stream processors, the card’s color count could reach 1,024.

The latest rumors point to a 64-bit memory interface and high clocks, at the 2.8 GHz mark. Power consumption would exceed 75W provided by the PCIe connector, so it must come with a power connector provided by the power supply.



Launch of RX 6500 XT and RX 6400

Talking about the AMD Radeon 6400, the same source stated that the card will not need an external connector, which indicates a consumption below 75W. The model must have a very competitive price, below 200 dollars.

The expectation is that the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT to be released as early as January – which indicates a possible announcement during CES 2022. model RX 6400 is scheduled for release in March.

Given the recent spike in GPU and component prices, it remains to be hoped that the new boards will have wide availability in the market and low demand by mining enthusiasts.

Via: WCCFTech Source: Chip Hell