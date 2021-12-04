América-MG guarantees unprecedented participation in international tournament | america-mg

For the first time in its 109-year history, América-MG will compete in an official international tournament. With Cuiabá’s 1-0 defeat by Athlético-PR, this Friday night, Coelho can no longer leave the Brazilian qualifying zone for continental tournaments.

América-MG (eighth place) has 49 points, can even be reached by Cuiabá in the score, but no longer in the number of victories, as they have 13 victories against 10 of Dourado, with two rounds to go. Thus, Coelho cannot fall to 16th place, the only one (except for the relegated), which will not have a place in a continental tournament.

Coelho has never played in an official continental tournament. He only played friendlies or unofficial competitions in history. Now, the team will fight for a place in Libertadores.

This Sunday, at 7 pm (GMT), at Castelão, América will visit Ceará, also with 49 points, in a direct confrontation for a spot in the Copa Libertadores. Currently, the team is in the last place for the competition, which guarantees a position in the first knockout phase. It only depends on Coelho to guarantee the vacancy.