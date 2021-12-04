Anderson Barros stays at Palmeiras and will now have a mission to invest in reinforcements – 12/04/2021

Anderson Barros will be the director of Palmeiras at the beginning of Leila Pereira’s term. On Friday, the elected president slammed the hammer and opted for the football director’s work to continue.

From December 15th, when the new administration begins, Barros will face a challenge opposite to what he had in the last two years. If Mauricio Galiotte’s guideline was to save, Leila Pereira’s will be: spend and strengthen the team. In the first test, Barros passed with flying colors. He traded players, reduced his payroll and hired very punctually.

In the new administration, he will have to be skilful and agile to enter into disputes with other big budget clubs for the hottest names in the market. Something he has not yet had to do in Botafogo, Coritiba, Bahia and Flamengo, at the time he worked there, at the beginning of his career.

Discreet profile weighed in favor of the manager

Anderson Barros went almost unnoticed by a good part of the journalists in the mixed zone of the Estadio Centenário after Palmeiras won the tri of the Libertadores, on the last 27th, in Montevideo. But, spotted by the UOL report, he was stopped and came to the fence to talk to the press present at the site.

The always discreet Barros wept and showed not only happiness but also relief. Harshly criticized by the fans for the lack of strong signings, the director had not only led Palmeiras to yet another continental achievement, but also, without knowing it, received the last seal there to confirm his permanence at the club.

The president already had sympathy for the executive’s work, with a profile opposite to that of her predecessor Alexandre Mattos, who today has a poor assessment of her and her husband José Lamacchia, founder of Crefisa.

The most winning paid manager at Palmeiras

If the counting parameter is like that of the Olympics, Anderson can already be considered the greatest football manager since the function started having a paid executive at Palmeiras. As no one has two Libertadores since 1992, when José Carlos Brunoro took over as manager of the Palmeiras-Parmalat co-management, Barros leads this “medal table”.

But in terms of numbers, he is also already boasting to have the edge. With two Libertadores (2020-21), one Copa do Brasil (2020) and one Paulista (2020), it has four top shelf titles. Alexandre Mattos, who preceded him, won two Brazilian championships (2016 and 2018) and one Copa do Brasil (2015), taking three.

Brunoro, who worked at Alviverde twice, won three Paulistas (1993, 1994 and 1996) and two Brasileiros (1993 and 1994), totaling five titles. In other words: even in absolute numbers, just one title would also put Barros at the top of the ranking.