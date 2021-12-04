Anthony Davis may have stated what every Lakers fan thinks about Frank Vogel

nba_anthony_davis_may_have_affirmed_what_every_lakers_fan_thinks_about_frank_vogel

The Lakers were defeated by the Clippers for the fourth consecutive time this Friday, and Anthony Davis made some interesting remarks after the game.

After the loss, Davis credited Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, according to SB Nation reporter Harrison Faigen. Davis said Lue found ways to take advantage of the Lakers’ aggressive rotations.

For much of the night, coach Frank Vogel opted to block Clippers star Paul George during his pick-and-roll attempts or simply send two defenders on top of him. Lue responded with creative sequences of moving the ball and his players, which made room for pitchers like Luke Kennard (19 points and five 3-point balls) and Marcus Morris (21 points in six 3-pointers) for easy pitches.

Lue’s plays were particularly crucial in the final 90 seconds, when the Clippers killed three-point balls crucial to victory.

Faigen was quick to note that he did not interpret Davis’ remarks as criticism of Vogel. Instead, Faigen believes Davis was legitimately impressed by Lue’s tactical moves. But even if it wasn’t intentional, it still seems like an implicit admission that Vogel was beaten by the Clippers coach. In a game of details, good coaching can mean the difference between a win and a loss. It’s especially so in a tight contest like Friday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, which was tight throughout the fourth period.

Vogel is in trouble right now with the Lakers in a 12-12 campaign. Players other than Davis don’t seem to be thrilled about Vogel’s training. While Davis’ remarks may not have been direct criticism, it’s never encouraging to hear a player admit that an opposing coach has successfully taken advantage of his team.

Davis may have sounded the feeling of every Lakers fan at the end of yesterday’s game about his captain’s choices.

