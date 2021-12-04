Anti-bomb square triggered by a patient with naked cannon – International

Man enters hospital with naked cannon. (photo: Social Media/Disclosure)

UK hospital staff had to call bomb squad this week after a patient showed up in the emergency room with a WWII howitzer stuck in his rectum. However, before the police and army experts arrived, doctors had safely removed the object, reported police in Gloucestershire, West England.

“Police attended the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Wednesday [1º] in the morning, after being informed that a patient had presented with ammunition in the rectum”, explained the security forces in a statement.

The anti-bomb team “arrived and confirmed that the ammunition was not active and therefore did not pose a danger to the public,” he added.

The sensationalist tabloid The Sun was the first to report on the incident, ensuring that the patient, whose identity was preserved, explained to doctors that he had “slipped and fallen” on the artifact.

The man was cleaning his private arsenal of military collectibles when the accident occurred, he added.

The munition was later identified as a projectile fired by anti-tank guns dating back to World War II.

The 57mm howitzer, 17 cm long by 6 cm thick, was “a piece of blunt, pointed lead designed to go through the armor of a tank,” a military source told The Sun.

The patient was discharged from the hospital and should recover completely, detailed the tabloid.