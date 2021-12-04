Anvisa asks the City of SP to reevaluate a new deadline for the 3rd dose – News

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) responded this Friday (3) to the official letter from the City of São Paulo on the new deadline to receive the reinforcement application from the Covid-19 vaccines, four months from the second dose, asking management to re-evaluate the strategy.

In a statement, the agency said that there is little data on the booster dose, but that the studies compiled so far indicate a period of six months from the completion of the vaccine schedule for the application of another vaccine.

The agency also said that new deadlines must be based on epidemiological data, robust studies and adequate monitoring of possible adverse reactions to the vaccine.

“At the moment, we do not know if the benefits outweigh the risks for the use of booster within four months for all adults aged 18 years and over, regardless of the vaccine offered and the primary vaccination schedule,” said Anvisa, in a note.

“We alert to the fact that the generalized reduction of the interval for the application of the booster dose of the different vaccines against Covid-19 may favor the increase and the appearance of unknown adverse reactions.”

The agency also emphasized that the implementation of the campaigns is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health, through the PNI (National Immunization Program).

O R7 contacted the city hall, but did not receive a response until this article was published.

The new deadline for the third dose was announced by the state government of São Paulo this week. For this purpose, the confirmation of three cases of the Ômicron variant in the state, shortly after the discovery of the new worry variant.

In addition to taking into account the epidemiological scenario around the world, the measure considered that São Paulo is a gateway, via ports and airports, for people from all over the world, and that Brazil has not yet adopted the mandatory presentation of proof of travelers’ complete vaccination schedule.