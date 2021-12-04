Apple: Employees Report Unsustainable Working Conditions

reports about poor working conditions at Apple have been gaining traction lately, resulting in the #AppleToo movement, which brings together stories of harassment experienced by current and former employees. This Thursday (2), the problems resurfaced with a report from The Verge.

According to the publication, Apple retail store hours in the United States, including those who serve remotely, are experiencing difficulties caused by bad working conditions. Complaints about the wage, which ranges from $19 to $25 an hour, are among the complaints.

Employees said that the company does not have career path, with many earning less than $21 an hour, even though they’ve been in store for six years. They also protest against the rating system, based on customer surveys, resulting in low scores related to factors beyond their control.

The complaints came from employees of Apple stores.Source: Pixabay

In remote work, the low pay it’s just one of the problems. Several contractors claimed to be forced to deal with three customers simultaneously, completing the service in a maximum of two minutes, in addition to suffering curses and mistreatment while answering them on the phone.

extreme case

The article includes several testimonies from those who faced the most varied types of problems. The most shocking case is that of former Apple employee Mark Calivas, who committed suicide in September while on sick leave for treat depression, after years of a stressful routine.

In an email sent to the sector of human Resources of big tech, he says he was “a victim of intimidation, public humiliation, bullying, slander, retaliation and lies.” Calivas worked for seven years at the store and suffered harassment from the manager, according to reports.

Regarding the complaints, Apple says it has always been committed to creating and maintaining a “positive and inclusive workplace”. The brand’s spokesperson did not comment on the cases cited out of respect for the privacy of those involved, but said that all complaints are investigated “exhaustively”.