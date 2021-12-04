Arcane villain Silco will be added to Teamfight Tactics

THE Riot Games recently announced that Silco, the villain of arcane, the series of League of Legends, will be a playable character from Teamfight Tactics, also known as TFT.

Silco’s arrival at the game doesn’t have a specific date yet, but it’s scheduled for February 2022.

“For the first time in the history of TFT, we are going to add Silco as an exclusive unit with an update of the Kits and Gadgets in February”, explained the company in a statement on its official website. “The boss of the secret city of arcane is paving the way for Convergence”.

It also revealed some early stage art of the character. Check out the video below:

Because we’ve started building Silco early, we’re also sharing early—just keep in mind that this is a work in progress.

Let us know what you think our newest villain will be doing on the Convergence, and who else from outside the League of Legends should be joining TFT! pic.twitter.com/5pDYW4WOyn — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 1, 2021

In addition, Riot also warned that fans can expect more “characters outside of League of Legends” at the TFT in the future.

Inspired by the universe of League of Legends, the first season of arcane is available on Netflix. The animated series has now been renewed for its second year.

Teamfight Tactics, O TFT, is available for PC and mobile.