Argo and Cronos failed crash test, Taos gets 5 stars

A new round of testing of the New Car Evaluation Program for Latin America and the Caribbean (Latin NCAP) was released this Friday (3). Tougher since last year, the program claimed two new victims: Fiat Argo and chronos. Both reset the crash test – compared to 3 stars obtained in the 2019 crash-test. On the other hand, there are those who celebrate. O Volkswagen Taos was the first model to earn five stars in the latest protocol suggested by organ.

Latin NCAP/Disclosure

The VW SUV, produced in Mexico and Argentina (from where it is imported to Brazil) achieved satisfactory results due to the good list of equipment. The model has, as standard, Isofix, six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC). The optional autonomous emergency braking system (AEB), available for at least 50% of the production volume, is, however, essential to meet the requirements.

According to Latin NCAP, the Taos reached 90.2% in adult occupant protection. There were also 89.9% in child occupant protection and, finally, 60.6% in the protection of pedestrians and users. The vehicle also scored 85% on safety assistance systems. To measure these numbers, frontal impact, side impact, post side impact, cervical whipping and pedestrian protection tests were carried out.

The good numbers “are a milestone in the latest protocols and represent the challenge for all manufacturers to strive for the highest star rating,” believes Alejandro Furas, Latin NCAP general secretary. He, at first, congratulates Volkswagen for the achievement. However, the executive alleviates the disappointment with the result of Argo and Cronos. “I’m looking forward to Fiat’s commitment to improving the models,” he says.

Tests with Argo and Cronos

Asked by Latin NCAP to improve its products “as soon as possible”, Fiat needs to present a solution to the consumer soon. And that needs to come in the form of additions to standard items. After all, the Brazilian and Argentinean versions of Argo and Cronos that were tested have only front airbags and no standard ESC.

In numbers, they reached 24.4% in adult occupant protection, 9.9% in child protection, 36.9% in pedestrian protection and 7% in security assistance systems. In summary, pedestrian protection had “the worst performance since Latin NCAP began evaluating this issue, in 2020”, highlights the agency.

Wanted by Car Journal, Fiat positioned itself through a note. “Stelantis (Fiat holder) informs that all of its vehicles comply with current recommendations and homologation standards related to safety.” In this sense, there is no mention of improvements or a request for reassessment by the body that assesses the safety of cars in the region.