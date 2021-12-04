Artist of only 10 years is successful among celebrities and is compared to Picasso – Monet

+



Andres Valencia (Photo: instagram reproduction)

A fourth grader would be more interested in painting seven or, at the most, making ‘art’ using gouache paint and crayons. However, little Andres Valencia, only 10 years old, has not only made a lot of noise in the art world, but also has his work compared to great names in the plastic arts such as Pablo Picasso.

Andres – who has been painting since the age of 4 – has become the sensation of the Miami Art Week, which includes events such as Art Basel. The young artist had works acquired by famous artists such as ‘Modern Family’ actress Sofia Vergara and Jordan Belfort, who became known worldwide for having his controversial career played by Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. The buzz surrounding the little painter also attracted visits from actor Channing Tatum and artist Shepard Fairey, who were attracted to his stand after hearing about his name and work.

“I am so happy [que Sofia Vergara] bought my painting”, Andres told The New York Post, showing that he already has a knack for promoting his work. “I’ve been in the art world for nearly 30 years and I’ve never witnessed someone so young so talented,” Nick Korniloff, executive director of Art Miami, told the site. “The art world’s responsibility is to find the next great artists, and we did that with Andres. It went global in 36 hours,” he said.

Andres Valencia and Jordan Belfort (Photo: instagram reproduction)

It didn’t take more than three days for the little artist from San Diego, California, to sell his entire collection of 17 paintings. His parents did not disclose the prices paid for the two paintings purchased by Belfort or Vergara, but it is speculated that each painting by Andres costs between US$5,000 and US$20,000 (something between 28,000 and 113,000 reais).

Andres, who is the son of a lawyer and a jeweler, has as references Picasso, Modigliani, Dali, George Condo and Basquiat, who were the inspiration for the work ‘King and Queen’, acquired by Jordan Belfort. In his daily painting sessions, the boy usually leaves playing songs by Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson. Work usually lasts until 11 pm.

