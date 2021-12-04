At least 20 capitals require vaccination passport – Health

At least 20 Brazilian capitals require some type of vaccine passport to enter events or attend certain types of establishments. For specialists, the measure helps to reduce the risk of transmission of covid-19, especially in closed environments, and gained extra importance given the arrival of the Ômicron variant, whose preliminary studies point to a greater risk of contagion. The Jair Bolsonaro government, however, has been a strong opponent of the measure.

Second survey carried out by state, with the support of FSB Communication, the capitals that instituted the vaccine passport for entry into large events, such as parties and football matches, are: Brasília, Florianópolis, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, Manaus, Rio Branco, Palmas, Belém, Porto Velho, Goiânia, Cuiabá, Fortaleza, João Pessoa, Recife, Natal, Teresina, Maceió, Salvador and Aracajú.

Another five do not require proof or presentation of a negative test for the virus. It is the case of Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Vitória, Campo Grande and São Luís. In them, entrepreneurs and event producers can demand vaccination, but they are not required by law. Two capitals – Macapá and Boa Vista – did not respond to the report until this Friday night, 3.

It was only after the identification of Ômicron, at the end of November, that several capitals – such as Belém, Cuiabá, João Pessoa and Rio Branco – instituted the obligation to provide proof. At least 19 capitals also canceled public New Year’s Eve parties after the new strain. With that, concern grows about releasing carnival parades next year.

Most cancellations, however, do not reach private parties. One of the reasons is the existence of protocols for entering these spaces, such as proof of vaccine or the covid-19 test. This Friday, for example, the singer Daniela Mercury he stated that he will not go out with his block at the street carnival, but is considering keeping the events private. “If the authorization of the health authorities is maintained, we will try, as far as possible, to hold concerts and events throughout the summer, always with limited audience and with the requirement of two doses of vaccine”, he said.

The details for the requirement are decided with different criteria between capitals. In Brasília, for example, a passport is required for concerts and sports competitions. In Fortaleza, the rule in force since November 15 requires the presentation in restaurants, bars and events with larger audiences. In addition to the vaccination passport, some cities, such as BH, also charge for the presentation of a negative test for covid-19, carried out up to 72 hours before the event, in places with an audience of more than two thousand people.

On Thursday, the city of Rio expanded the groups of establishments or services that should require proof of vaccination, but the mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) backed down and excluded the obligation of taxis, app cars and shopping malls, initially included in the decree. “It’s no use creating measures that we know no one will comply with,” he said.

For Bolsonaro, the measure is “a discrimination” and affronts “the freedom of those who chose not to be vaccinated”. He even criticized this type of measure when he spoke at the United Nations (UN) in September. On social media, the president’s supporters also attack this protocol.

According to the biologist Natalia Pasternak, Ph.D. in microbiology by USP and president of the Instituto Questão de Ciência (IQC), the vaccine passport is an effective measure to reduce the contagion of the coronavirus, since people who are vaccinated and infected transmit the virus for less time. The measure also encourages immunization, he says.

THE Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) it also defends the adoption of the vaccine passport in health protocols, including in different work environments, such as bars and restaurants, schools and universities, commerce and services. For the institution’s scientists, the measure is necessary until there is a less uncertain scenario of the pandemic and vaccination advances even further.

For mayors and governors who instituted the requirement of proof of vaccine, the measure allows cities to function more safely from a health point of view. The capitals that have not instituted the vaccination passport claim that the decision is thanks to the current situation of the pandemic, considered under control by the managers.

In Porto Alegre, for example, the city government stated that 91% of adults have completed the vaccination course. “The flexibility is possible thanks to the high rate of vaccination in the capital, which has always stood out in the country,” said the municipal administration, in a statement.

In Natalia’s assessment, the measure should be expanded at the federal level, with the requirement of vaccination for those who wish to enter the country. She fears that, without this, Brazil will become “a tourist destination for an anti-vaccination population”. “Brazil is an interesting tourist destination and, when the world realizes that it is not demanding a vaccine certificate, a population that is against the vaccine may be attracted here”, he said.

Natalia also assessed that the measure, together with the mandatory requirement of the RT-PCR test, is more effective than the closure of borders, as occurred with the identification of the Ômicron variant in the South Africa. Brazil decreed the closure of borders to six countries in southern Africa on November 26, but the measure did not prevent the arrival of the new variant in the country. In addition, the new strain has already been identified in all continents.

The Extraordinary Committee for Monitoring of Covid-19 of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), warned in September, in a technical note, about the urgency of the wide use of rapid antigen tests in end-of-the-year and carnival events. In addition to recommending their adoption, the entity points out that these quick exams can be performed on simple and easy-to-operate devices. This allows for large-scale use outside of laboratories in environments such as parties, concerts and large events. In Brazil, there are already several rapid tests of covid on the market, such as those by Abbott, Becton Dickison, Roche and Siemens Healthineers.