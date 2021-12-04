At the end of his contract at Palmeiras, Felipe Melo has official proposals from Fluminense and Internacional

In his last month of contract with Palmeiras, midfielder and captain Felipe Melo has in hand official proposals to sign with two other Brazilian clubs.

According to the report of the BIDS!/OUR LECTURE together with the player’s advisors, Fluminense and Internacional made offers brokered by different businessmen and are awaiting Felipe Melo’s decision.

After publicly stating that he would like to stay for another two years in Verdão before ending his career, the future of the shirt 30 remains open. The decision on a possible renewal of his contract will be taken only by Leila Pereira, president-elect, who takes office only on December 15th.

The acting agent, Maurício Galiotte, said in a recent interview with SporTV that he would not comply with the player’s wish to extend the contract for another two years, if he were responsible for the decision.

The steering wheel is on vacation and must define his future in the coming weeks, before seeing his contract expire on December 31st.

At Palmeiras since 2017, Felipe Melo built a winning story with the alviverde shirt. The shirt 30 has 225 games and 13 goals, in addition to five titles in the Greatest National Champion, raising, alongside Gustavo Gómez, the last two Libertadores cups.