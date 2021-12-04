At the opening of the Bienal do Livro do Rio, Paes again criticizes censorship of gay kissing in 2019: ‘Kiss yourself at ease’ | Rio de Janeiro

Critics of the intervention of Marcello Crivella’s management at the 2019 Bienal marked the beginning of the 2021 edition of the event this Friday (3) in Riocentro, Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

“Intolerance has taken over Brazil in recent years and the most symbolic moment of this situation unfortunately happened at the 2019 Bienal. It was a mark of prejudice, intolerance and censorship. I want to apologize to everyone who was involved in organizing the Bienal in the 2019 edition for that nonsense. Kiss each other as you please,” said the mayor Eduardo Pais.

Bienal do Rio starts this Friday (3) — Photo: Carlos Brito/g1 Rio

He was referring to the action taken by the city hall, which, at the time, entered Riocentro to collect an edition of the Vingadores magazine. In it, the characters Wiccano and Hulking, both men, kiss each other.

At the time, municipal agents tried to collect the publication. However, due to the controversy, the copies were sold out in just over half an hour.

Crivella had the Avengers' book collected that features a kiss between two male characters. — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

Book Biennial in Rio starts on Friday adapted to pandemic times

Paes also criticized people who complain about the municipality’s requirement for a vaccination passport.

“I love it when some narrow-minded and ignorant sectors of our society manifest all their opposition to the passport requirement in the city of Rio de Janeiro. I make it very clear that we think differently from these people”.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic, the 2021 Bienal will be held with a reduced audience — the expectation is that the audience will be 300,000 people, half of the last edition.

The use of masks and the presentation of proof of vaccination are mandatory. In addition, some of the attractions occupy the outer spaces of the convention center.

journalist and writer Zuenir Ventura is honored as the author who most participated in editions of the Bienal do Rio — Photo: Carlos Brito/g1 Rio

Shortly before the declarations, journalist and writer Zuenir Ventura — author of works such as “1968 – The year that hasn’t ended” and “Cidade parted” — was honored as the author who most participated in editions of the Bienal do Rio.

“The Bienal is too important to me. I’m here whenever I can, even now, at 90.”

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Carmen Lúcia, was also honored. she received the José Olympio award, traditionally delivered on the first day of the event.

She spoke about the positive changes that reading can bring about in people’s lives and the fear that the habit of reading causes governments who are not very fond of books.

“Tyrants don’t like books because they don’t have dreams, they have delusions.”

Writer Zuenir Ventura and the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Carmen Lúcia — Photo: Carlos Brito/g1 Rio

President of the National Union of Book Publishers (SNEL), Marcos Pereira was optimistic about the literature market in Brazil — despite the pandemic scenario.