Athletico ends a negative streak and breathes in the Brazilian with a victory over Cuiabá; analysis | athletico-pr

Athletico ended a streak of four games without a win and beat the Cuiabá 1-0, on Friday, at Arena da Baixada, in a late game of the 35th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The red-black team, thus, left a direct competitor behind and increased the distance to the Z-4.

Hurricane has not won since 2-1 against Ceará, on November 10th. The Atletico team had three defeats (Inter, Atlético-MG and Corinthians) and one draw (São Paulo).

The triumph left the team with “more tranquility”, as coach Alberto Valentim himself highlighted. Bahia opens the relegation zone, with 40 points, five less than Athletico. Grêmio, with 39 points, is the third from the bottom. Sport and Chapecoense are already relegated.

Bahia’s Tricolor hosts Fluminense, while Rio Grande do Sul’s Tricolor visits Corinthians. If Bahia doesn’t win, Hurricane guarantees its permanence in the elite of Brazilian football on Sunday. São Paulo (45), Juventude (43) and Cuiabá (43) are the other teams that fight not to fall.

The red-black lineup had only one change. David Terans, spared in the initial stage against Corinthians, returned to the starting lineup. Christian, suspended, left the team.

In the first half, both teams lacked inspiration. Athletico proposed the game, while Cuiabá was worried about defending themselves.

Athletic attempts were shots from medium distance, with Terans, Erick and Nikão, as they couldn’t infiltrate the marking. Pedro Henrique, with his head, removed paint from the beam. Dourado had the best chance in Jenison’s header for a good defense by Santos.

Cuiabá came back from the break with a clear chance. João Lucas crossed in the measure and Jenison headed very close to the goal. The answer was similar to Nikão, who completed a cross by Abner and, with his head, sent it close to the crossbar.

The rubro-negro goal was scored in the next move. Nikão crossed in the small area, Walter pressed into the middle of the area, and Pedro Rocha filled his foot to puff up the nets. From then on, Athletico practically didn’t put it, but also controlled the Dourado’s momentum, which didn’t take any danger.

Our team was very aggressive, they managed to propose the game. Cuiabá is a team that slows down the opponent, closes the center aisle and we had to abuse crosses. That’s how the goal came out — Erick, at a press conference

With 45 points and in 13th position, the athletic back to the field at the Palmeiras on Monday, at 7pm, again at the Arena da Baixada. The game is valid for the 37th round of the Brasileirão.

