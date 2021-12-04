Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » Defender Matheus Felipe reinforces Athletico Paranaense

Athletico Paranaense is already preparing for the challenges that lie ahead with the 2022 season. defender Matheus Felipe, which was in the CSA. The initial link with Rubro-Negro is definitive, valid until November 2026.

“I was very happy when I received the invitation to come here to Athletico Paranaense. I didn’t think twice about accepting it”, says Matheus Felipe. “I always knew about the structure and dimension that Athletico has. No wonder the club is so respected. A giant club. I hope to do a good job here. And with it, give joy to our fans”, he plans.

With the end of registration for competitions for the current season, the 23-year-old player is available to the coaching staff for the 2022 championship calendar.

How to play?

Matheus Felipe arrives at Athletico Paranaense after showing a good level of play with CSA throughout the 2021 season. Alagoas champion with the team from the capital Maceió (AL), he was one of the club’s references during the dispute of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B .

He played in 42 matches for the CSA, taking into account the competitions of 2021. He started in all those games. It helped the blue team from Maceió to have defensive solidity, so much so that it became the third least leaked defense in the Brazilian Serie B this year. Not to mention that, with Matheus Felipe on the field, CSA finished more than 40% of the matches without conceding a single goal in the current season.

“During my career, I have always sought to improve my reading of the game”, explains Matheus Felipe, when asked about his characteristics on the field. “I also try to be a defender who knows how to play at speed. Who values ​​technique and tries to pass the ball well to teammates. And I always try to do everything with determination for the team, with a lot of willpower”, he highlights.

Trajectory and new career challenge

Born in Teresina (PI), the defender began his career at a young age, in local football schools. Pinched by a technical observer, at the age of 15, he was approved to join the teams in the training category at Mirassol (SP). He debuted as a professional in 2017, during the Copa Paulista.

He also worked at Grêmio Prudente (SP), Juventus de Jaraguá do Sul (SC) before moving on to CSA, the club he worked for in 2021.

“When you’re on the field, you always want the best for your team. That’s why I’m a player with a lot of will and a lot of disposition on the field. And it won’t be different here at Athletico Paranaense. You have to have this to play here”, analyzes Matheus Felipe. “For me, it will be a privilege to live with great players who are already part of the club, players at the level of the Brazilian national team. I will try to do my part. Respect my teammates and do my best to help Athletico”, he promises.

Datasheet:

MATHEUS FELIPE

Position: Defender

Full name: Matheus Felipe Santos Nascimento

Date of birth: November 9, 1998 (23 years old)

City where he was born: Teresina (PI)

Height: 1.86m

Dominance: Right-handed

He made his professional debut on July 2, 2017, when he played for Mirassol (SP) at the Copa Paulista.

Clubs as a professional:

2021: Athletico Paranaense

2021: CSA

2021: Juventus of Jaraguá do Sul (SC)

2020: Juventus of Jaraguá do Sul (SC)

2020: Grêmio Prudente (SP)

2019: Mirassol (SP)

2018: Mirassol (SP)

2017: Mirassol (SP)

2016: Mirassol (SP)

2015: Mirassol (SP)

Photos: José Tramontin/athletico.com.br