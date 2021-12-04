O Athletic-PR won a great result this Friday to remain in Serie A. In a direct confrontation in the fight against relegation, the team faced the Cuiabá at Arena da Baixada and won 1-0, in the 35th round of the Brasileirão. With the victory, the team jumps to 12th position and reaches 45 points, opening up five points to the Z4 of the championship.

Hurricane was in control of ball possession in the initial stage and played more in the attacking field, while Cuiabá remained in defense. However, the people from Paraná were not very creative and threatened the opponent only in submissions from outside the area, with Terans and Nikão.

During the first half, Dourado tried some offensive plays and had the main opportunity to hit the net. On minute 30, Pepê made a cross in the area for Jenison, who headed in the direction of the goal. Santos was aware of the move and palmed for corner.







Athletico-PR defeats Cuiabá and leaves the Z4 of Brasileirão Photo: Gabriel Machado / Gazeta Press

Athletico returned to the second stage with more attack volume and opened the scorers in the 12th minute. Nikão got the ball on the right side and crossed into the area. Walter got away badly and the ball was left to Pedro Rocha, who straightened and hit hard to put Hurricane ahead.

At a disadvantage, Cuiabá started to keep the ball more and take the initiative. But the owners of the house did not completely close themselves and continued to create dangers, which left the game more open. However, neither team managed to threaten the goalkeepers.

In the last minutes, Dourado went for the attack and tried to reach a tie with shots for the area, while Hurricane closed. However, the visitors did not build clear chances of goal and Athletico held the result until the end, confirming the triumph to get away from the relegation zone.

DATASHEET

ATHLETICO-PR 1 X 0 CUIABÁ

Local: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba (PR)

Date: December 3, 2021, Friday

Schedule: 19 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Éder Alexandre (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)

Yellow cards: Nicolás Hernández, Fernando Canesin and Terans (Athletico-PR); Walter, João Lucas, Marllon, Rafael Gava and Elton (Cuiabá)

Red cards: Clayson (Cuiabá)

GOALS: Pedro Rocha, at 12 minutes of the 2nd T (Athletico-PR)

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández (Bissoli); Marcinho, Léo Cittadini (Fernando Canesin) and Erick and Abner Vinicius; Terans (Pedrinho), Pedro Rocha (Zé Ivaldo) and Nikão

Technician: Alberto Valentine

CUIABÁ: Walter; João Lucas, Paulão, Marllon (Uillian Correia) and Uendel; Camilo, Pepê (Cabrera), Rafael Gava (Yuri Lima) and Max (Clayson); Felipe Marques and Jenison (Elton)

Technician: Jorginho