Atleticana celebrates black and white lollipop success at bi party

The bi-championship party alvinegro that filled Praça Sete after the confirmation of Atlético’s title had a special member who left the space even more to Galo’s face. The lollipop in the square, a landmark historical monument in the center of Belo Horizonte, gained black and white colors thanks to the promise – fulfilled – of a fan.

Dreaming of the national title, Mariana Capachi put a challenge at stake, if Rooster won the cup this season. The title arrived on Thursday night (2), after a spectacular victory by Atlético over Bahia. To pay what she owed, the fan had the help of friends – and several other fans – and managed to dress in the traditional lollipop in the square.

“I spoke with BHtrans requesting support and mobilization at the time of execution. The truck still had to be rented. The cost for putting on and taking off the clothes was R$2000, which was way out of my reality. That’s when I decided to play hardball and ask the crowd for help with the kitty. In less than 1 hour the entire amount was collected”, told the fan to Super.FC.

The black and white obelisk took over the images of the title commemoration in the central region of Belo Horizonte. Proud of the idea she had, Mariana also promised that she’ll save her black and white clothes for other celebrations of the alvinegra mass in the capital. The fan had difficulties throughout the process., but at the most important moment of the party, everything went well.

“I expected this repercussion because the lollipop is traditionally part of the athletic celebration. Everyone texting that they were cheering and eager to see the black and white city. That’s why I was always taking the step by step. Even reassuring those who thought that some situations could frustrate our project. The project belongs to all Atleticans, not Mariana. These clothes will be kept forever for future celebrations”, he told Super.FC.

The repercussion of the lollipop in black and white was national and it was only after every party that Mariana realized the proportion that everything had taken. The idea was to really make the celebration of the long-awaited title even more special for the fans.

“Every photo I see of the party, from every angle, there it is black and white. Today I was on the street and I heard two people commenting: ‘Did you see how crazy the lollipop dressed in black and white is?’ The desire was to stop and say: ‘I did it’. They sent me videos from all the national media commenting on the cloak. That’s when I really realized the dimension: that it wasn’t the realization of Mariana’s promise, it was a gift to millions of Athleticians who liked and embraced the idea. Today I keep thinking that if I didn’t have the clothes there, the party would still be beautiful, but there would be something missing,” said the fan.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.