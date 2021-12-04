Atlético-GO scores in the end, beats Chapecoense and gets rid of relegation – 12/03/2021

Chapecoense and Atlético-GO played a very truncated match, with rare beautiful moves at Arena Condá, tonight (3). The duel was headed for a goalless draw until, 42 minutes into the second half, a wrong cross by Arthur Henrique entered the goal, and the visiting team secured a 1-0 victory in the 36th round of the Brasileirão.

The triumph solves the life of the team from Goiás, which reaches 47 points, rises to 11th place, and mathematically frees itself from any chance of being relegated. Now, the team can still dream of a place in the Libertadores, as they have only two points less than América-MG, the eighth place. Verdão, on the other hand, remains with 15 points and, since it will be the bottom of the tournament anyway, it continues with the objective of surpassing the 17 points of América-RN in 2007, owner of the worst campaign of the consecutive points era to date.

In the next round, the 37th and penultimate of the Brasileirão, Chape receives the already relegated Sport on the second (6), at 9 pm. On the same day, but at 8 pm, Rubro-Negro visits Internacional in Beira-Rio. On Thursday (9), at 9.30 pm, the teams ended their participation in the tournament: Santa Catarina away against Fluminense and Dragão at home, against Flamengo.

who did well: Ronei

Chape’s midfielder had a good performance. Fast, he managed plays at speed and also found good passes for his teammates.

Who was wrong: Rickson

If the main problem for the Dragon in the match was the lack of creativity, the shirt 10 is the main responsible for that. Blacked out throughout the match, he didn’t pace or accelerate the game for the team’s wingers, who need to play with space. He left the field at 26 of the second stage.

balanced Chapecoense

The home team did, especially considering the campaign so far, a good performance. The club did not stay on the boom, however it closed well. More than that, he got good chances, both in faster counterattack plays and in high balls.

Atlético-GO cancels itself

Injured, midfielder João Paulo and striker André Luís were badly missed by Rubro-Negro. The team concentrated the main actions with Janderson, but could not create anything in the match. The home team was not so far behind, however the Dragon was messed up and without finding options to set up the plays.

little busy game

The first stage of the match didn’t have any great moments. At first, the visitors tried to take a long-distance risk, but goalkeeper João Paulo didn’t have to make much effort. After 35, Verdão do Oeste had two good chances, but the submissions were very weak and made life easier for Fernando Miguel. Bruno Silva practically backed away from the chest at 35 and Ronei, at 40, hit without power from inside the area.

Visitors try harder and score in the second half

Dragão came back better from the break, but still seemed more afraid to expose themselves and concede a goal than to conquer the advantage on the scoreboard. Janderson continued to be Atlético-GO’s most active player and got the better of the dispute with Busanello. However, this was not reflected in dangerous plays.

The game dropped a lot of pace and was slow for most of the second stage. Until, when the tie seemed set, Dragão found a goal in the 42nd minute. Arthur Henrique received the ball inside the area and risked the cross. The left side got the ball badly, but ended up covering up goalkeeper João Paulo and only stopped at the back of the goal.

DATASHEET

CHAPECOENSE 0 x 1 ATHLETIC-GO

Date: 11/03/2021 (Friday)

Local: Arena Condá, in Chapecó (SC);

Hour: 20h (from Brasilia);

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN);

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN);

VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (RN).

Goal: Arhtur Henrique, at 42′ of the second half, for Atlético-GO.

Yellow cards: (TEA); Arthur Henrique, Éder (ATG).

Chapecoense: John Paul; Ezequiel, Joilson, Ignacio and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro, Lima (Geuvânio), Ronei and Mike (Marquinho); Bruno Silva (Rodrigo Silva) and Henrique Almeida (Perotti). Technician: Felipe Endres.

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Éder, Oliveira and Arthur Henrique; Willian Maranhão, Marlon Freitas (Arnaldo) and Rickson (Matheus Barbosa); Janderson (Werley), Ronald (Lucão) and Zé Roberto (Toró). Technician: Marcelo Cabo.