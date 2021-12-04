Automotive sector has worst November in 16 years

Market suffers from a permanent lack of parts, which paralyzes factories, and significant bottlenecks in logistics; problems increase consumer’s wait for the zero kilometer

Brazil Agency National industry may stop manufacturing at least 300,000 vehicles in the country in 2021



The automotive market registers the worst November in 16 years with a blackout on the assembly lines. Sales reached 173 thousand cars light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, a 23% fall over the same month in 2020. The executive director of fenabrave (Federation of Dealerships) highlights the permanent lack of parts, which paralyzes the factories, and the significant bottlenecks in the sector’s logistics. Marcelo Franciulli cites the long wait of consumers for the zero kilometer in stores. “Not only the electronics acquisition, the lack of components, especially for semi conductors, but the sector also faces a serious logistical problem. Today there is a shortage of containers worldwide. There is a transport problem in Asia, in Europe, because all the economies were starting to recover and the chains were disorganized”, he explained.

The lack of parts directly impacts the production of factories. They often need to shut down precisely for lack of components. There is also a very important issue that is global: logistics costs. Sectors estimate that the value of a container went from R$ 1,400 dollars to R$ 14 thousand dollars. So, the entire world logistics is currently experiencing significant inflation. In Brazil, we have another factor: the dollar goes from R$ 4.00 to R$ 5.60, almost R$ 6.00. For the year to date, the balance is still positive, but well below expectations for the sector’s recovery in 2021. From January to November, 1,910,000 vehicles were licensed, an increase of 5.42%, half of the more than 10% initially foreseen. The national industry may stop manufacturing at least 300,000 vehicles in the country in 2021. The World Global Vehicle Industry may stop producing 10 to 12 million units.

*With information from reporter Marcelo Mattos