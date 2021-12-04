Bahia fan wins the shirt that Hulk wore in the Atlético-MG title, at Fonte Nova: “Presentaço” | brazilian series a

A record reverberated on social networks after winning the Brazilian title by Atlético-MG 3-2 over Bahia, on Thursday night, by Brasileirão Série A, at Arena Fonte Nova. A boy of just six years old won the shirt worn by Hulk, who scored the first goal for Galo in the match.

A Bahia fan, Mateuzinho, who plays in the Tricolor’s Sub-9, watched the game from the stands in the west sector of Fonte Nova, behind the reserve bench. Around his father’s neck, Vitor carried a sign that read: “Hulk, I’m your fan. Give me your shirt.”

After the final whistle, the Rooster forward walked across the lawn, went to the boy and handed over the shirt he had worn during the match.

In a video sent to the ge, Mateuzinho thanked Hulk for the gift and sent a hug to the player, who started his career in Bahia.

In an interview with gee, Mateuzinho and his father reported their happiness for the gift. According to Vitor, right after the game, the boy arrived in the neighborhood where he lives wearing the shirt given by Rooster’s striker, showing to his friends.

“Hello, guys from Globo Esporte. Mateuzinho is speaking here. Thank you very much, Hulk, for this gift. Hulk, I’m your fan. A hug and God bless you,” he said.

There was also a Rodallega shirt

Hulk wasn’t the only one who gave Mateuzinho. In early November, in the match between Bahia and São Paulo, also at Arena Fonte Nova, the boy received the Bahia jersey worn by forward Rodallega. Mateuzinho entered the field right after the game, won by the Bahia Tricolor by 1-0, with a goal scored by Rossi.

The cuteness moment went viral on social media soon after the match. The Colombian posted a video and left a message for the little fan:

– It was a pleasure to see you, my boy. God bless you – wrote the player. [Veja o vídeo abaixo].

