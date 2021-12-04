Balneário Camboriú opens the summer season with a new strip of sand; watch drone video | Santa Catarina

Praia Central, in Balneário Camboriú, on the North Coast of Santa Catarina, was fully delivered to bathers this Friday (3) with the completion of the finishing work of the mega-work of widening the sand strip . The information is from the city hall.

This Saturday (4), the municipality holds an event to inaugurate the summer season in the city. There will be sports competitions, artistic presentations and educational activities. The attractions are free and are offered from 10 am (see the schedule below). The structure will be assembled in the Central beach at the height of Praça Almirante Tamandaré.

The highlight of the planned musical attractions is Camerata Florianópolis, which will present the show “Rock’n Camerata”, a project that pays homage to rock music.

The municipal secretary of Health, Leila Crocomo, informed that this show will be held in a reserved space. The city’s expectation is that 1.5 thousand people watch the show.

The presentation, however, has a requirement: proof of vaccination or PCR test. This charge is part of the insurance event protocol, prepared by the State government, and mandatory in private and public events with more than 500 people. The same happens with musicians and athletes.

However, in the case of people who attend competitions and other attractions on the sand, proof will not be required. “The public is rotating. They will circulate, there will be no bleachers, no space to sit. Crowding will not be allowed,” stated the secretary.

On Tuesday night (30), the State Department of Health published an ordinance that prohibit large outdoor events without public control. The ban applies to festivals, concerts and other outdoor presentations or events that cause agglomerations, have an estimated audience of more than 500 people and are unable to implement the protocol called “Secure Event” (see the rules below).

There will be artistic presentations, an arena for sports competitions and a children’s space which will house giant inflatable toys. The public will circulate through the spaces on a wooden floor (decks), with accessibility for people with disabilities or reduced mobility, according to the city hall.

Educational tents with professionals explaining about garbage separation, taking care of the oceans, recovering the sand strip, among other subjects, will also be part of the structure.

Start of activities at the Main Arena, Arena Foot Table and Arena Beach Tennis.

10:00 – 11:30: Municipal Sports Foundation Classroom – Healthy Maturity Program

11:30 am – 1:15 pm: Nelsinho Fabri

13:45 – 14:30: Dudu Amarante

2:45 pm – 3:45 pm: Nego Joe

From 4:30 pm: Municipal Band

Live Painting

From 6 pm: Opening of the event

Rock n’ Camerata

kids space – Fun for all ages, with giant inflatable toys and cultural interaction throughout the day – from 10 am to 5 pm

Educational activity with lifeguards

Artistic interaction from 10 am through the Espaço Kids arena

13:30 – 14:30: Sound Circus

15:00 – 15:30: Latarte Project

foot table – from 10 am to 5 pm

The event will bring personalities like Denilson, Tulinho, Negrete, Gui Napolitano, Ney Silva, Michel Bastos, Zé Roberto, among others.

BC Open of beach tennis – from 10 am to 5 pm

There will be a structure of 15 courts, covering the advanced, intermediate and beginner amateur categories. And an unusual category: 100+ (the sum of the age of the two athletes finishing 100 years old)

environmental educational tents – from 10 am to 5 pm

Tent 1 – ReciclaBC: Do you already know how to properly separate garbage?

Tent 2 – Emasa: Discover the path of the waters of our city.

Tent 3 – Somos do Mar: How about understanding a little more about the role of the ocean in our lives and how we can take better care of it?

Tent 4 – Beach Monitoring Project: Come and discover several species of marine animals!

Tent 5 – Praia Central Environmental Education Program: Check out how the work to widen the sand strip took place.

Tent 6 – Rotary: Find out how you can help preserve the planet.

THE width of the sand strip went from an average of 25 to 70 meters. Work began in March this year, with the arrival of tubes used together with the dredger, which arrived in the city on August 22nd.

The vessel took sand from a deposit and, through the structure made with the tubes, took the material to the shore. The dredger work ended on October 31st. Since then, the piping has been dismantled, the equipment used in the beach work has been removed and the sand finished.

The width of the beach was increased along the entire length of the shore, which is 5.8 km. For next year, after the summer season, works on the Avenida Atlantica sidewalk, the street in front of the sand strip, and the planting of restinga vegetation, a requirement of the environmental licensing for the work.

After the work, they were 900 dumps installed along the shore. Initially, the value of the work was R$ 66.8 million, but the consortium that won the tender, DTA/Jan de Null, asked for an adjustment, which is under discussion.

Events during the work

Shortly after the start of work with the dredger, hundreds of shells appeared on the edge of Praia Central. A resident, who is also a photographer, registered the case on August 25th. The shells were found in a construction area, at the time, in the Barra Sul section (see the video below).

Three people were rescued after being “stuck” in part of the work to widen the sand strip on 31 October. A week earlier, two other residents also needed the help of lifeguards after becoming trapped in the soft sand.

The area was not released for use by residents, as the service at the site had not yet been completed. At g1, the company responsible for the work highlighted that the space was signposted and fenced.

Sharks appear on shore

The City Hall of Balneário de Camboriú monitors the appearance of sharks and other animals on the edge of Praia Central. According to the Municipal Secretary for the Environment, Maria Heloísa Lenzi, a change in the set of living beings, flora and fauna that inhabit that region was already expected.

Since August, when the dredger began operating on the work, 28 sharks were seen at sea from the region, according to the latest update from the Oceanographic Museum of the University of Vale do Itajaí (Univali).

Municipality is fined by IMA

During the works, the municipality was fined by the Environment Institute (IMA) for failing to comply with the impositions of the environmental licensing and for carrying out the work in a different way than the project presented to the agency. The infraction was issued on September 28th, after a technical inspection of the work, on September 23rd.

There will be a conciliation hearing between the IMA and the municipality on January 27th to address the matter.

