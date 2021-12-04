The city of Balneário Camboriú, on the coast of Santa Catarina, will deliver this Saturday, 4, the new beachfront of Praia Central, after a mega-work to widen the sand strip. The project’s images spread through social networks, with surprise and criticism of the environmental intervention in the area. The opening coincides with the beginning of the official summer season in the city, famous for having fun parties and thousands of tourists.

With one of the most expensive square meters in the country, Camboriú is also known as the place where skyscrapers shade the sea – one of the problems that the extension of the beach was intended to solve, in addition to expanding the options for tourists. The strip of sand has increased from 25 meters to 70 meters along the 5.8 km of shoreline.

Shadow

A total of 2.2 million cubic meters of sand were transported to the job site, in a project that had been debated since the 1990s. The sun’s reach has even increased, but the shade during the afternoon has not been completely eliminated .







Balneário Camboriú reopens the beach after widening the strip of sand Photo: Ishoot Photography / Futura Press

The filling was made possible thanks to a dredger that docked in the city at the end of August, for the final stage of the work officially started in March. The equipment, according to the city hall, was the same that made interventions in the Suez Canal, in Egypt. The approximate cost was nearly R$67 million, originating from a loan obtained from Banco do Brasil.

For the opening today, musical and artistic presentations are planned, as well as sports competitions such as Foot Table (table football) and beach tennis. A children’s space is also planned, where giant inflatable toys were set up to entertain the youngest.

Against the grain of at least 19 capitals, concerned with the advance of covid-19 abroad and the arrival of the Ômicron variant, Camboriú decided to keep the public New Year’s parties.

“It is the conclusion of a historic work, with success in every sense, which is serving as an incentive and a beacon to coastal protection works throughout Brazil”, says the mayor of Camboriú, Fabrício Oliveira (Podemos). “Many thought it was unrealizable. Or fiction.” The municipality of Ilhabela, on the north coast of São Paulo, opened a tender in November to contract a study to remove sand from the sea and expand six beaches in the area, one of the main tourist destinations in São Paulo. Florianópolis and Natal are other cities that are making plans for similar works.

Scratchs

With urbanization and climate change rapidly advancing, experts say coastal erosion will become more and more common. Beach expansion works, however, involve a series of technical challenges to get off the ground.

The dredging process, in some cases, can use chemical substances and affect the local fauna and flora. Reports from residents of Camboriú point to an increase in the presence of sharks in the region – at least 16 sharks were seen between August and October. No attacks on humans were recorded. The city of Santa Catarina has highlighted that it respects environmental standards.