Barbara becomes a rival’s assassin in a moment of delirium · TV News

For the viewer of Um Lugar ao Sol who still doesn’t see Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) as a villain, the nine o’clock soap opera will clear up any doubts in the next chapters. Christian/Renato’s wife (Cauã Reymond) will appear killing Janine (Indira Nascimento) in cold blood. But it will all be nothing but a delusion of the rich.

The fake murder will happen after the humble young woman discovers that Barbara won a literary competition with a short story she had written. Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will offer a ring to buy her friend’s silence.

Afterwards, after being named a revelation author for her text, the character of Alinne Moraes will agree to pay a handsome sum so that Janine can remain silent. The young woman will accept out of necessity, but Antonia (Betty Gofman) will discover the deal and advise the talented student to go back.

The teacher and Janine will then start threatening the little girl and promise to reveal the truth to the press if she doesn’t. Desperate, Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will get into her car and drive in tears to her fellow writer’s house.

Janine will be working on her computer and won’t even notice the other one’s arrival. Barbara will then pull a revolver out of her bag and pull the trigger without hesitation.

The shocking moment will come to an end with Barbara waking up from her dream scared. “What’s wrong, my love? Is everything alright?”, will question the usurper played by Cauã Reymond. “Nothing, it was just a dream. I dreamed I was killing someone,” the spoiled woman will reply.

Indira Nascimento’s character will spend a few chapters of Lícia Manzo’s soap opera without showing up, which will make the public suspect that the dream might not have been just a delusion of Barbara’s. However, the disappearance will soon be resolved, and Janine will return to the scene.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

