Bartender says he entered “dragging to get people out”

Military police officer Érico Paulus Garcia, 30, said he crawled into the Kiss nightclub to rescue possible survivors on the night of January 27, 2013. However, during the night, he was eventually prevented by firefighters from re-entering because they claimed who was there. inside it was already dead. In all, 242 people died and another 636 were injured in the tragedy in Santa Maria (RS), more than eight years ago.

The PM is the tenth person to testify at the trial of the four defendants accused of the nightclub fire. The Jury Court is expected to last 15 days.

On the day of the fire, Garcia was working as a bartender at Kiss and explained that he was on the side of the stage where the fire started. The policeman witnessed when the defendant and lead singer of the Gurizada Fandangueira band, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, raised the artifact towards the ceiling and the moment of the first spark, followed by the spread of the flames.

“Initially it took the foam, but it held for a few seconds, I don’t know, about 15 seconds, in a small volume and, out of nowhere, it just expanded really fast,” said the military police officer.

A colleague of his tried to fill a bucket of water to try and throw it into the flames, but the fire spread quickly, followed by the toxic smoke. “We stayed there, I kept looking at Marcelo, who took the thing out of his hand, someone reached for the fire extinguisher for him and he tried to use it, I don’t know if he didn’t know how to use it or if it didn’t work, when he saw that it wasn’t working, he dropped it. ground and everyone has already started to leave.”

After managing to leave the nightclub, the bartender came across Kiss partner Elissandro Spohr, desperate for not having located his pregnant wife. A short time later, Garcia covered his mouth and nose with a T-shirt and returned to Kiss to help evacuate people.

We started crawling under, me and some people, to pull the people who were lying there. I stayed inside for ten minutes and had to go out to get some air, in the meantime I changed the shirt three times because there came a time when the shirt didn’t filter as much [o ar]. We took out a lot of people, all this time.”

Érico Paulus Garcia, bartender in 2013 at Kiss

Garcia estimates that he removed between 15 and 20 people, but he doesn’t know how many of them actually survived. To assist in the searches, the young man received a flashlight from a military policeman and a reflector from the Fire Department. After 4:00 am, he said that he had heard someone breathing in the VIP area. “I tried to get there and I couldn’t because I started to get heavy breathing and I left.”

When trying to return, the bartender was stopped by a firefighter. “For the first time I heard they say “no [pode entrar], whoever is in there is already dead. But actually 12 people had already been taken out, lifeless and they were in the parking lot at the entrance to Carrefour.”

He approached another firefighter, who repeated the same phrase that there was no one left alive.

“At that moment, another firefighter said: “I still have some oxygen”. Then I said: “Give me that I can go in”. Then he said to me: “We can’t lend equipment” and then I left because it was useless. No one else was allowed into the club,” the man reported.

Garcia was one of the people to apply the foam, on Spohr’s orders. During the deposition, the bartender reported that he initially tried to reuse another one, which was aborted as the material was too shredded.

“As it was a lot of pieces, very different, Kiko said: ‘No, it’s not good. Let’s take it out, I’ll buy new foam and we’ll glue it from the bottom to the top.’ I don’t remember if I took it off, but I want I put it on. One day we got there in the afternoon and there was that foam roll to be glued. Then it was me and Rogério one day, and me and João [outros funcionários da boate] on another day and we glue the foam there and also on the ceiling. It had an air duct that was also lined,” he reported.