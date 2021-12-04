Batfish, ‘opah’ fish and blue dragon; coast of SP has specimens as exotic as the ‘cheeseburger fish’ | Santos and Region

After the appearance of a cheeseburger-shaped marine creature, recently hooked in Russia, and also the appearance of colorful and dangerous Portuguese caravels along the Brazilian coast, the g1 gathered seven of the most curious marine animals that were found on the beaches of the coast of São Paulo in recent months.

The ‘cheeseburger fish’ was shared on Twitter by 39-year-old fisherman Roman Fedortsov. It was found in the Murmansk region, about 200 km from the Arctic Circle, and ended up going viral on the internet. On social networks, the Russian, used to sharing images of unusual creatures, has nearly 150 thousand followers.

O g1 talked to two biologists, and both explained that there is no way to determine with certainty what the species of marine creature is, as it is unknown and there are no scientific studies on it.

Marine biologist Arthur Baptista raises the hypothesis that it is an abyssal fish. “Abyssals are fish that live in the deepest parts of the sea, and when they’re caught and brought to the surface, the pressure change too quickly makes them dilate, so the fish actually gets deformed. natural environment, it’s not like that [como na foto abaixo]. But this is a hypothesis made in image analysis, there is no scientific confirmation”, he says.

The marine biologist Eric Comin raises the hypothesis that, in fact, it is a mollusc. “It resembles a bivalve a lot. This part on the left side, it has some bristles, like an anemone, it looks like a scallop. It looks like a shell,” he explains.

All of the apparitions selected by the report ended up going viral on social networks due to the ‘different’ nature of each one of the animals. While some have already appeared in the sands and were easily identified by the population, others ended up being fished, unintentionally, and were the targets of specialist research.

See below some of the most curious marine animals found along the coast of São Paulo:

At Portuguese caravels (Physalia physalis) are recognized by the vibrant colors, and arise mainly from the South Coast. It has tentacles full of stinging cells, and despite appearing to be a single animal, it is a colony composed of many interrelated animals (polyps). It is related to jellyfish and sea anemones.

Their most recent appearance was this weekend, when a photographer managed to take high-resolution photos of the animals still alive in Bertioga. Despite calling attention to their beauty, these animals can cause damage to the skin and nervous system, according to experts.

As well as the Portuguese caravel, the mollusc blue Dragon (Glaucus atlanticus) he owns vibrant colors that draw attention. His appearance is considered rare, and he was seen in September this year on Bertioga beach. It measures, on average, 4 centimeters. The mollusk is not poisonous, but it can release a toxin that can burn the skin of anyone who chooses to touch it.

He is well known for being a Portuguese caravel hunter, despite not showing active swimming and mobility. “When it runs aground, if the tide doesn’t reach it to take it back, it ends up dying there,” explained the Master’s student in Animal Taxonomy and Biodiversity Gemany Caetano.

One batfish (Ogcocephalus vespertilio) was found by workers cleaning the beach in São Vicente last year. “Nobody knew what fish it was, it looked like a streak, something different,” reported Claudinei Nunes, who found him at the time.

The species inhabits the Brazilian coast and has a flat body from the back to the belly, forming a triangle. It usually stays at the bottom of the sea and has nocturnal habits, reaching up to 30 centimeters in length.

One oah fish (Lampris) was accidentally caught and sold in Guarujá in 2018. The animal, also called sun fish, is the first warm-blooded fish known to science. The oceanic species is rare, and its appearance may be related to climate change.

He drew a lot of attention by having a photo published on social networks, which helped in identifying the species. The mysterious fisherman tried to sell it in Santos, but it was the owner of a stall in Guarujá who bought the animal. The ‘tragic’ fate of the fish bothered specialists and biologists, as it is considered extremely rare and could have been studied.

With 3.6 meters in length and 202 kg, a sailfish (Makaira nigricans) was found, now lifeless, in the Itanhaém sand strip in 2019. Its appearance on the coast is considered rare by specialists.

“It is an oceanic species with warm waters, and it has a shorter beak than other species of sailfish”, he explained to the institute. The sailfish feed on other fish and squid and can exceed 600 kg. It is still not possible to define what made him reach the beach.

One mere (Epinephelus itajara) was found with a fisherman in the Port of Santos, in 2018. The species is critically endangered and fishing has been banned throughout the Brazilian territory since 2002.

A grouper can live up to 100 meters deep, for 40 years, be more than 2.5 meters long and weigh approximately 400 kg, as explained by biologist Matheus Freitas, a reference in the country in the study of the species.

The ‘balloon fish’ is actually a puffer fish (Tetraodontidae), exotic looking, which inflates when it feels threatened. A fish of this species caught the attention of bathers when it was found in the sand of Itanhaém beach.

The puffer fish, despite its harmless appearance, is considered one of the most poisonous fish in the world. The amount of tetrodotoxin in just one animal can kill up to 30 people.