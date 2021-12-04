Battelfield Christmas Skin 2042 was a mistake, says DICE after fan reviews

The digital store of Battlefield 2042 was updated last Thursday (3) with some new items, which included a Santa Claus skin for expert Boris. However, the news was met with criticism from most players, who claimed that the game was “too serious” for such content.

Now the DICE clarified that, in fact, the visual will not be added to the game and its appearance in the store was a mistake.

“Developing a game as a service requires us to work months in advance and allows us to have options for the most important moments of the first year”, explained the company in twitter. “Currently, we have other priorities. We have no plans to use skins this end of the year.”

So, by all appearances, the Santa Claus skin should be removed from the store soon.

While not mentioning the criticisms, DICE ends the statement by stating that it is listening to community feedback. “Having you on this journey is not something we take for granted, so we are grateful to hear your experiences,” the company concluded.

Battlefield 2042 is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Check out our review!