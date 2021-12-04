Bayern game against Barcelona, ​​in the Champions League, will not have fans | german football

Bayern Munich will be without fans in next Wednesday’s game, against Barcelona, ​​at the Allianz Arena, for the last round of the UEFA Champions League. As in 2020, when stadiums were empty across the world, again the Covid-19 pandemic is the reason for the extreme measure.

This Friday, the Bavarian government approved new sanitary restrictions to combat the spread of the disease in the region, including the ban on large sporting events until the end of the year.

In addition to the game against Barça, Bayern will also have to play with closed gates in two matches of the German Championship, against Mainz, on December 11th, and Wolfsburg, on December 17th.

– It’s a big shock to have to play in front of empty stands again. Without the fans, football is only half the fun, not counting the financial aspects. We must, of course, accept the decision, even though we have done everything we could for the health of those visiting the Allians Arena – said Bayern deputy director Jan-Christian Dreesen, in a statement released by the club.

Leader of Alemão with 31 points, Bayern will defend the first place this Saturday, away from home, against Borussia Dortmund, who are just one point behind. The match at Signal Iduna Park will have only 15,000 fans, also following restrictions imposed by the Dortmund government to avoid the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Germany.

The fourth game, against Barcelona, ​​is just protocol for the German team, which has 100% success in the Champions League and has already secured the first place in Group E, with 15 points.