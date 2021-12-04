Bellator 272: Sergio Pettis Turns Out In Awesome Fight, Knocks Out Kyoji Horiguchi, Retains Belt | combat

MMA has some unwritten laws. One of them is: “Never leave the result in the hands of the judges.” Another says: “The fight doesn’t end until the gong sounds.” Apparently bantamweight Sergio Pettis mixed the two lessons in his victory over Japanese Kyoji Horiguchi, in the main event at Bellator 272, held in Uncasville, USA. After losing the first three rounds to his rival, who was the champion before an injury made him give up the belt, Pettis managed to land an incredible punch at 3m24s of the fourth round, leaving Horiguchi unconscious and maintaining the category title.

1 of 4 Sergio Pettis receives Scott Coker’s belt at Bellator 272 — Photo: Bellator MMA Sergio Pettis receives Scott Coker’s belt at Bellator 272 — Photo: Bellator MMA

The fight had a very similar outlook in the initial three rounds. Kyoji Horiguchi, who is regarded as one of the best bantamweights on the planet, dominated the actions against Pettis, mainly using the grappling fight as his main asset. The American was trying to get space to attack, but he had difficulty with the Japanese’s strategy, which dominated him on the ground with a certain ease.

2 of 4 Sergio Pettis knocks out Kyoji Horiguchi in the fourth round of the Bellator 272 main event — Photo: Reproduction / ESPN Sergio Pettis knocked out Kyoji Horiguchi in the fourth round of the Bellator 272 main event — Photo: Reproduction / ESPN

However, in the fourth round, a second of Horiguchi’s distraction, and also some wear and tear due to fatigue, cost him the resumption of the bantamweight belt. As he gave Pettis some space, the Japanese rider saw his rival attempt a high kick, which skimmed past his head, followed by a round punch that hit him squarely, knocking him instantly unconscious. Pettis tried to land another blow, but stopped halfway, realizing that his rival had lost consciousness.

Check the time of the knockout:

The event also had two great moments: the first was an incredible victory by Spike Carlyle over Dan Moret, in a duel between ex-UFCs on the preliminary card. Carlyle had been losing the fight by a large margin, when, in the race, he managed to dominate Moret’s back on the ground and apply a rear naked choke, submitting his rival and being much applauded by the fans. Check out:

The second was bantamweight Josh Hill’s knockout of Jared Scoggins in the second round. The victory was achieved with a straight right that literally erased Scoggins while still standing. Hill interrupted the sequence of the blow when he saw his opponent no longer able to defend himself. Look:

Bellator Announces US$1 Million Bantamweight GP in 2022

3 out of 4 Bellator bantamweight GP in 2022 — Photo: Press / Bellator MMA Bellator bantamweight GP in 2022 — Photo: Press / Bellator MMA

The organization took advantage of the bantamweight title dispute last Friday to officially announce the bantamweight GP for 2022. With a prize of US$ 1 million for the winner, the dispute will have eight participants: Sergio Pettis, Kyoji Horiguchi, Magomed Magomedov, James Gallagher, Brazilian Leandro Higo, Patchy Mix, Raufeon Stots and Juan Archuleta. This is the fifth GP held by Bellator in recent years. Previously, the event had already held similar disputes at bantamweights and heavyweights (both in 2018), featherweights (2019) and light heavyweights (2020).

Check out all the results of the event:

Bellator 272

December 3, 2021, in Uncasville (USA)

MAIN CARD

Sergio Pettis beat Kyoji Horiguchi by knockout at 3m24s of R4

Jeremy Kennedy defeated Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision (triple 30-27)

Josh Hill beat Jared Scoggins by KO in 56s of R2

Johnny Eblen beat Collin Huckbody by TKO 1min11s from R1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Alexander Shabliy defeated Bobby King via unanimous decision (triple 30-27)

Kai Kamaka III defeated John de Jesus via unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Levan Chokheli defeated Vinicius de Jesus by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 and 30-27)

Justin Montalvo defeated Jacob Bohn via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28 and 29-28)

Mike Hamel defeated Killys Mota via split decision (29-28, 28-29 and 30-27)

Spike Carlyle beat Dan Moret via submission at 2:58 of R3

Kyle Crutchmer defeated Oliver Enkamp via unanimous decision (triple 30-27)