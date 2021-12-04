Belo Horizonte City Hall informs Atlético-MG fine for unauthorized party at Praça Sete | athletic-mg

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte informed this Friday that it notified and fined Atlético-MG for the party promoted in the early hours of this Thursday at Praça Sete, in the center of Belo Horizonte, for winning the title of Brazilian champion. The amount of the punishment was not disclosed.

According to PBH, “there was no request for event licensing by Atlético”. Electric trios parked near the Obelisk. There was a concert by the axé singer, Bell Marques. The city does not estimate the public.

1 of 2 Atlético-MG fans party at Praça Sete — Photo: Globo Atletico-MG fans party at Praça Sete — Photo: Globo

Atlético beat Bahia 3-2, this Thursday, in Salvador, and became the Brazilian champion. The team returned to Belo Horizonte after the game and paraded through the streets in an open fire department to Praça Sete.

The party, with thousands of athletic fans, went through the night. Other parts of the city also registered large fan celebrations, such as near the headquarters of Galo.

Early this Friday morning, the Urban Cleaning Superintendence (SLU) began cleaning the site.

– SLU informs that the cleanup started at 6:00 am today, right after the dispersal of people. A special cleaning scheme is being used, with 95 street sweepers, three water trucks and seven weigher trucks. The cleaning is mainly concentrated in the vicinity of Praça Sete and the headquarters of Atlético on Avenida Olegário Maciel – he said in a statement.

The City Hall also informs that it has not yet been communicated about possible new parties on Sunday, when Atlético host Bragantino at Mineirão and will play the “delivery of the banners” game.