Benfica fans protest against Jorge Jesus in loss to Sporting, and coach responds

After a defeat in a derby against Sporting and protests from the Benfica fans, Jorge Jesus reinforced his team’s efforts and highlighted the possibility of qualifying for the Champions League.

After six years, the sporting returned to win the Benfica at Estádio da Luz, in a match that took place this Friday (3) for the 13th round of the Portuguese Championship. Triumph leaves Lions tied with leader Harbor and distances Jorge Jesus’ team from the top.

One of the names most protested by the embodied stands, including, was the coach. After the match, boos were directed at the commander, and fans still waved at the ‘Mister’ with white handkerchiefs.

At a press conference after the match, Jorge Jesus did not comment on the fact and kept talking about the team’s upcoming commitments, such as the decision in the Champions League.

“We already have a decisive game on Wednesday and we really want to make it through the Champions League. These hours won’t be easy for everyone: fans, players, coach, but tomorrow we’re training and thinking about winning the Kie Dynamov“, he said.

“It’s a decision, today we are four points off the lead, but there are still many journeys to recover. On Wednesday, we can either move on or we can go to the Europa League“, completed.