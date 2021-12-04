Benfica loses derby to Sporting at Estádio da Luz and distances itself from the leaders | portuguese football

The fight for the Portuguese title is increasingly polarized between Porto and Sporting. The Lions went to Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, and won with Benfica by 3-1 with ease. Jorge Jesus’ team is now seven points behind the two leaders in the competition.
Brazilian midfielder Matheus Nunes, who recently turned down a squad to defend Portugal, was featured in Sporting’s victory. He gave an assist and scored the third goal for the defending champions.
Spaniard Sarabia opened the scoring after seven minutes, with a beautiful goal. He finished first, left-handed and without dropping the ball, after a shot from the right by Pedro Gonçalves. The other goals of the match came in the second half.
Jorge Jesus, during Benfica’s loss to Sporting at Estádio da Luz: coach remains under pressure — Photo: Pedro Fiuza/NurPhoto via AFP
At 16, Paulinho received in depth from Matheus Nunes inside the area and, with a cavadinha, beat goalkeeper Vlachodimos. Shortly after, at 22, it was the Brazilian’s turn to receive from the left in the area and finish when Benfica’s Greek goalkeeper left.
The Encarnados only decreased in extra time, with a nice goal by Pizzi from outside the area: 3-1. Benfica had Everton Cebolinha in the starting line-up, and full-back Gilberto entered the second stage. In addition to Matheus Nunes, Sporting had midfielder Matheus Reis in the team.
Pressed in charge of Benfica, Jorge Jesus has a contract with the club until the end of the current season, in June 2022. He is on Flamengo’s radar to return to his former team, who is looking for a replacement for Renato Gaucho.
Porto beat Portimonense away from home by 3-0 and kept the lead, with 35 points and ahead of Sporting in the tiebreaker criteria. Lions have the same score. Benfica is third, with 28 points.
Brazilian Matheus Nunes celebrates his goal for Sporting in the victory against Benfica — Photo: Rodrigo Antunes/EFE
Paulinho celebrates his goal, Sporting’s second in the victory against Benfica — Photo: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP