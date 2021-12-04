Berlin Extends Restrictions, Bans Dancing in Nightclubs | World

Berlin authorities have reintroduced the famous Tanzverbot (“dance ban”), as part of restrictions imposed by the regional parliament on Friday (3) to contain the rise of Covid-19 in the German capital.

According to the new rules, which will take effect from December 8th, nightlife may remain open, at least for the time being. But it will not be allowed to dance.

After long months of closure due to the pandemic, nightclubs were finally able to reopen in mid-May. Attendees could gather socially, but dancing was strictly prohibited. That rule was repealed in August after a court found it disproportionate.

Germany imposes lockdown for those not vaccinated against Covid

Germany has a day with the most deaths from the disease since February

Germany increases restrictions on non-vaccinated

But the fourth wave of the pandemic prompted the measure to resume. Initially, city-state authorities wanted to close bars, restaurants, nightclubs and cultural venues, but broader closure of these establishments is prohibited under the so-called Infection Protection Law.

States lost the power to decide on measures such as lockdowns, restrictions and the closure of bars and nightclubs. The future new German government has promised to return this power to the states, but it may take some time for this to be enacted into law.

Thus, Berlin parliamentarians decided to impose Tanzverbot, rather than forcing bars and nightclubs to close.

Restrictions on unvaccinated

2 of 2 Vaccination center in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2021 — Photo: Annegret Hilse/Reuters Vaccination Center in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2021 — Photo: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Other measures approved by the local Parliament include a limit of 5,000 people in outdoor events, contact restrictions for the unvaccinated and the mandatory presentation of proof of vaccination or recovery from the disease or a negative test even to practice team sports outdoors – the so-called 3G rule, from geimpft, genesen, getestet (“vaccinated, recovered, tested”). The same will be required in public administration buildings.