Bill focused on cryptocurrencies places BC as regulator of exchanges and tax exemption for mining by renewable sources

One of the biggest criticisms of cryptocurrencies is the lack of rules in this market. As it was born recently, the regulatory bodies have not yet established the guidelines and parameters to impose adequate legislation on digital assets, which was the reason for recent criticism by the president of the B3, Gilson Finkelsztain

But this problem may be nearing its end with the advance of proposals to make the central bank the regulatory body for this new asset class.

Rapporteur of three projects on the subject, the senator Irajá Silvestre Filho (PSD-TO) gave its assent to the proposals on the market rules of cryptocurrencies to the Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) last week.

The project gives a new status to cryptocurrencies, which are now effectively recognized as currencies — such as the dollar and real — and are no longer seen as commodities. In this way, they are now regulated by the BC.

Another novelty in the proposal is the incentive to cryptocurrency mining. The project provides for complete tax exemption for importing machinery and software if the activity is carried out from renewable energy sources.

I spoke with experts in the sector and below I describe the main points and the reaction to the project to regulate cryptocurrencies.

Central Bank, the regulatory body

In general, the proposals place the Central Bank as the main regulatory body of the market crypt. THE Securities Commission (CVM) will also be triggered at specific times, such as when the asset resembles a security.

You PLs still regulate the activity of brokers cryptocurrencies (exchanges), which today are subject to the IN-1888 standard of the Internal Revenue Service. The main point of the proposals is to make the process transparent for the client and the supervisory body, in addition to focusing on combating money laundering crimes — a constant concern when it comes to cryptocurrencies.

The management of customer data is also regulated by the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), which was a market claim. The proposal is valid for all exchanges that intend to operate in the country, both domestic and foreign.

In fact, this was one of the topics covered by Reinaldo Rabelo, CEO of the unicorn Brazilian Bitcoin Market, in an interview with Seu Dinheiro.

Commodity or currency?

One of the PLs still indicates that cryptocurrencies should come to be seen as coins by the central bank. Currently, the bitcoin (BTC) is considered a commodity, similar to oil, coffee and iron ore.

With this change, the exchanges may also start offering financial services and products in cryptocurrencies, like loans, for example.

When raising the cryptos at the level of coins, the project also makes room for the creation of the digital real, a project of the central bank.

What do experts think?

THE Binance, bigger exchange in cryptocurrencies from around the world, he spoke in a statement (in full, below) in which he reaffirmed his belief that regulation is essential to generate legal consistency and give legitimacy to this very recent market.

the brokerage of crypt believes that regulatory bodies need to understand and observe market dynamics, so as not to create “unnecessary bureaucracies or stings to innovation”.

Who also follows the progress of the legislation closely is the CEO gives Brazil Bitcoin, Marco Castellari, which sees regulation as an opportunity for more people to enter the market. “The general public often stops investing in this market for lack of legal protection”, he comments.

Brazil, Mecca of cryptocurrency mining?

One of the controversial points foreseen in the regulation project of cryptocurrencies It refers to mining of assets. The proposal provides for tax exemption on imports of computers with mega processing capacity used in the activity.

The condition for the zero rate is that the mining be carried out from renewable energy sources. The environmental issue is one of the major concerns related to the market for cryptocurrencies, thanks to the energy consumed in the mining. Learn more about how cryptocurrency mining works in this article.

For professionals in the field, it is worth granting tax exemption. Ray Nasser, CEO of Arthur Mining, company focused on mining of digital assets, says that if the zero rate law passes, Brazil could become a “mining Mecca” of bitcoin in the world.

“With the demand there is today, with the numerous energy companies we have in the country — although the cost is not the cheapest — and with these rates going to zero, we will have a much more reliable jurisdiction, and the workforce here it is much more solid than that of Paraguay and Argentina”, he says.

This is the same perception as Rudá Pellini, president of Arthur Mining, founder of Wise&Trust and author of the best-selling book “The Future of Money”.

Despite the constant threat of rationing in the country, he does not see potential energy supply problems with the stimulus to the activity of mining.

“One of the main problems in the energy issue of the Brazil is the transmission. We have a large energy generation surplus in the country and it is possible to promote greater investments in clean energy generation”.

How can this affect the market?

The proposed legislation, especially the part that removes taxes and encourages green mining, is in line with what happens in other countries like the United States. New York, Miami and Kentucky established similar laws, making the US the world’s leading cryptocurrency mining hub.

At first, the cryptocurrency mining not so beneficial to the region. The total electricity consumption of the bitcoin is smaller than you think, but regions like Kazakhstan and Will suffer from blackouts due to large mining farms.

In addition to a structural problem, this activity does not generate as many jobs as a factory, for example.

However, this only occurs in the first instance. Regions that encouraged the mining, like Bogota, the capital of Colombia, end up attracting startups of technology in blockchain and strengthen the local economy, according to experts in cryptocurrencies.

Those most excited about the market even call these regions the “new Silicon Valley”, in reference to the region of California where great technology companies were born.

Learn more and see the full cryptocurrency regulation projects: