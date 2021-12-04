Billionaire Investor Says “China Made The Right Decision By Banning Cryptocurrencies”

According to Decrypt, billionaire investor and vice president of Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger, made fresh criticism of the cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin (BTC), in addition to demonstrating support for the Chinese government’s decision to ban most crypto-related activities in the country.

At a conference in Sydney, Australia, Munger said that “the Chinese made the right decision, which is simply to ban them [as criptomoedas]”.

According to Decrypt, at the beginning of the year, China launched a strong ban pack for the crypto industry in the country, which ranges from negotiation to cryptocurrency mining, forcing large mining pool operators out of the country or out of business.

The billionaire added that he wants to make money “by selling people items that are good for them, not items that are bad for them.” Munger also pointed out that he wished crypto had never been invented.

munger and bitcoin

According to Decrypt, this isn’t the first time the 97-year-old investor has criticized crypto. In early 2021, Munger said that “all this development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization.”

While Munger’s comments may have some bearing on traditional regulators, the same may not apply to the Federal Reserve, as the Federal Reserve’s chairman, Jerome Powell, said he had no intention of following in China’s footsteps when it came to the ban. of crypto.

According to Decrypt, Powell believes that a better way is to regulate certain areas of this industry, such as stablecoins, for example.

Will China reverse its ban on crypto mining?

understand what is happening