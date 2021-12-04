Bitcoin drops more than 20% to $42,000, what’s going on?

Bitcoin price dropped drastically in the early hours of this Saturday (4), falling more than 20%, coming to trade at US$ 42,000. The price of Ethereum also plummeted, dropping more than 25%, to around $3,400.

Other known cryptocurrencies have also become cheaper. Total market capitalization dropped 16% to $2.2 trillion. In early November, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies reached $3 trillion for the first time in history.

Cryptocurrencies have been in turmoil since the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, accompanying global stock markets that have also plummeted around the world.

On Nov. 26, bitcoin dropped to a seven-week low to trade at $54,000, entering falling territory.

Tech stocks also had a bad week, with the Nasdaq index closing the week down about 2.5%. Cryptocurrency and stock prices are typically not closely correlated, but large stock sales may be causing investors to become more aware of overall risk and exit cryptocurrency positions.

What’s happening?

In addition to fears over the omicron variant, rising yields on US Treasuries may be prompting investors to abandon riskier investments in search of safer returns.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday (3) that the variant was detected in 38 countries, compared to 23 two days ago, with initial data suggesting that the strain is more contagious than others.

The potential for further regulatory restrictions may also be weighing on cryptocurrency valuations. China effectively banned cryptocurrency and mining transactions, India recently introduced legislation that could ban all cryptocurrencies, and the recently signed US spending bill included new taxes for cryptocurrency brokers.

Several analysts are pointing to the current decline with news of possible US cryptocurrency regulation. Last week, the SEC rejected a proposal for an ETF exchange-traded Bitcoin fund.

In addition, on December 8, representatives of eight major US brokerages will testify for the first time before the Financial Services Committee of the US House of Representatives.

Among these various factors, Bitcoin, Ethereum and several other cryptocurrencies faced a storm of bearish catalysts.

Will it continue to fall?

Despite the sharp drop, the cryptocurrency market seems to continue in an upward cycle. Interest in digital currencies has increased this year and the industry continues to grow.

As with equities, predicting ups and downs in the cryptocurrency market is difficult to do with precision. It is possible that the current bull market will still continue, but investors should also weigh the risk that the market is facing pressure from all sides.

For investors looking to build positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, making small, steady purchases rather than large ones can be a good strategy, especially at times like this.