Bloomberg: PlayStation to get “Spartacus” subscription service to counter the Xbox Game Pass

PlayStation is planning a new subscription service to compete with the Xbox Game Pass, according to sources at Bloomberg.

the service, of codename ‘Spartacus’, will allow PlayStation owners to pay a monthly fee for access to a catalog of modern and classic games. The offer would likely be available on PS4 as well as PS5.

When it is released, scheduled for the Brazilian autumn of 2022, the service will merge Sony’s two existing subscription plans: PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. Currently, PlayStation Plus is required for most multiplayer online games and offers free monthly titles, while PlayStation Now allows users to stream or download older games. Documents seen by Bloomberg suggest that the Sony plans to retain the PlayStation Plus brand but discontinue PlayStation Now.

Details about Spartacus have not yet been finalized, but the documentation describes a service with three levels. The first would include the existing benefits of PlayStation Plus. The second would offer a large catalog of PlayStation 4 and eventually PlayStation 5 games. The third tier would add extended demos, game streaming and a library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games.

PlayStation has not commented on the matter.