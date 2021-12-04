Board members revolt, demand drastic changes, and it may even be enough for Rogério Ceni, says journalist

São Paulo advisers revolt with the team’s stance in a 3-0 loss to Grêmio and demand drastic changes to president Julio Casares

THE 3-0 defeat by Grêmio, on the verge of being demoted in the Brazilian championship, caused discord among the counselors of the São Paulo in a group of WhatsApp. And the revolt can be left over even to Rogério Ceni.

As published by journalist Jorge Nicola, on his blog on the portal Yahoo!, the São Paulo councilors showed revolt with the posture of the team in Porto Alegre and demanded drastic changes in the club urgently.

Present in the group, Julio Casares and football director Carlos Belmonte were targets of harsher demands from the board members, who, regardless of the risk of relegation that Tricolor still has, they want an immediate answer from top hats about the bad phase.

The heavy criticism may even fall to Rogério Ceni, the coach hired to replace Hernán Crespo and who, in 11 games, couldn’t get São Paulo out of a bad situation at the Brazilian Nationals.

The Morumbi team is in 14th place, with 45 points, five above Bahia, which opens the relegation zone. If Bahia and Grêmio don’t beat Fluminense and Corinthians this Sunday (5), São Paulo is mathematically free from falling to Serie B.

Ceni has a contract with São Paulo until December 2022, as did Crespo, and the solution is not discussed by the top hats at the moment. The tendency is for the former goalkeeper to remain at the club to plan the next season.















