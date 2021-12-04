Boca Rosa opens office to expand brand business

Gabriel Bertoncel

With the proposal of being a place to encourage the creativity and well-being of its team, the digital influencer Bianca Andrade has just opened the doors of his new office, the Boca Rosa Company. On the internet since 2011 and with 16.6 million followers on Instagram, the entrepreneur from Rio de Janeiro invested R$ 2 million in the novelty, which brings together the activities of your company in the same physical space, in the Jardim Paulista neighborhood, in São Paulo.

Today, Bianca’s holding houses its makeup line – made in conjunction with Payot and which had revenues of R$ 120 million in 2020 -, the hair care line produced by Cadiveu and its content creation for other brands such as blogger and communicator . “Since I am a product of the internet and work with social networks, every corner of this place was designed to look good in the photo, from floor to ceiling”, he says.

SEE ALSO: Boca Rosa: “Entrepreneurship has always been part of my life”

The idea is to create a showcase for your work, which unites entrepreneurship and communication, and to have a new business aspect from now on: Bianca intends to profit from the expertise of your team with services for other companies, providing partnerships and consultancy on marketing strategies and visual identity. “We want to introduce new companies to our universe and the ‘Boca Rosa method’ of launches and dissemination, which will have a space for innovation here.”

As of 2022, one of the wishes is to transform the office into a meeting place for entrepreneurs, with roundtables for conversations and networking, in addition to housing a café-bar and a street concept store with its product lines, open to the public . Another idea, still under evaluation, is to monetize the co-working space and the studio, currently used for recording videos and producing photos for the private label and for the networks.

Studio Kaju

The inspiration for the project was the Google Office and the idea of ​​well-being that it brings to employees. “I got to know the company’s office some time ago and saw how people worked happily there, how the team performed better with that atmosphere, and I started to study having something in that style”, explains the native of Rio de Janeiro.

Studio Kaju

Despite Google’s references, the businesswoman sought to create a personalized environment for her office. To give the Boca Rosa touch, the decorative project, created by Studio Kaju, has the lips symbol – a trademark of Bianca and its products – in all corners, in addition to shades of pink and colored LED lights. Altogether, there are 180 square meters and 10 rooms, including space for coworking, dressing room and photo studio.

Even having idealized the office before the pandemic and isolation, the communicator believes that having a place to gather the team (currently under a hybrid work regime) is an incentive for business. “When the team is aligned and connected, it humanizes and generates better results.”