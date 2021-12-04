Bolsonaro becomes target of investigation in the Supreme Court for having lied when linking vaccine against Covid to AIDS | Policy

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes determined this Friday (3) the opening of an inquiry into the conduct of President Jair Bolsonaro by disclosing fake news that associated vaccination against Covid with an increased risk of developing AIDS. This relationship does not exist.

Moraes’ decision responds to a request made by Covid’s CPI. In the order, the minister criticizes the decision of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to open only a preliminary internal investigation to assess Bolsonaro’s speeches (see details below) and recommend the filing of the CPI request.

The false news was released by the president in a “live” on social media on October 22, and denied by Fato or Fake, by experts and by other checking platforms in the following hours. Bolsonaro’s “live” was taken off the air by Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

In the broadcast, Bolsonaro said official reports from the UK would have suggested that people fully vaccinated against Covid would be developing AIDS “much faster than anticipated”. The claim is false, and there is no official report that makes this association.

The following week, the president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antônio Barra Torres, reaffirmed that the vaccines used in Brazil are safe, and that none of them increases the “propensity of having other diseases”.

“None of the vaccines is related to the generation of other diseases. None of them are related to the increase in the propensity of having other diseases, infectious-contagious diseases, for example. We will keep the tradition of our Brazilian people of seeking and adhering to the PNI [Prrograma Nacional de Imunizações]”, said Barra Torres.

Victims of Denialism: deaths caused by misinformation in the Covid-19 pandemic

Fake news: YouTube takes off the air, for the 2nd time, live with Bolsonaro’s lie about vaccine and AIDS

The “live” with the fake news was broadcast the week before Covid’s CPI final report was voted on. The commission’s rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), included in the document a request to remove Bolsonaro from social media – so that he is prevented from continuing to spread fake news about the pandemic.

Covid’s CPI also approved:

request by senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE) for Bolsonaro’s false statement to be included in the fake news inquiry, which is also being carried out by the STF;

requirements of the commission’s vice president, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) for the breach of telematic secrecy and the suspension of Bolsonaro’s social networks;

request that the president be forced to recant for the false statement.

See more details in the video below:

CPI approves measures against Bolsonaro for false link between vaccines against Covid and AIDS

In the decision that determines the opening of an investigation, Moraes affirms that it would not be up to the Attorney General’s Office to open an internal investigation, since the STF was provoked by a criminal report against the president.

According to the minister, it is necessary to investigate the relationship between this fake news and the actions of an alleged criminal organization investigated by the Supreme Court and which involves allies of President Bolsonaro.

“There is no doubt that the reported conducts of the President of the Republic, in the sense of spreading fraudulent news about vaccination against Covid-19, use the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes on social networks, making it essential to adopt measures to clarify the investigated facts, especially given the existence of a criminal organization – identified in Inquiry 4.781/DF (which justified the distribution for prevention of this Pet) and in Inquiry 4.874/DF”.

For the minister, the PGR cannot remove the supervision of the Judiciary on the facts that are under investigation.

“It is not enough for the ministerial body that acts before the Court in the case, the Attorney General’s Office, to merely claim that the facts are already being investigated internally. future filing and incidence of article 18 of the CPP – it is essential that documents that indicate under which circumstances the investigations are being conducted, with the indication of preliminary findings and any steps that have already been and Only in this way is it possible to have a comprehensive and up-to-date notion of the direction of this phase of criminal prosecution”, he wrote.