Bolsonaro becomes target of STF investigation for linking Covid vaccine to AIDS

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) became the target of an inquiry at the Supreme Court (STF), this Friday (3), for making an association with the vaccine against Covid-19 with the risk of contracting the HIV virus and developing AIDS. The statement was made by the president during the broadcast of a live on their social networks, on October 21st. YouTube, Facebook and Instagram have excluded the video from their platforms.

The decision to open the inquiry belongs to the minister Alexandre de Moraes and follows a request made by the CPI on the Pandemic.

“This is a statement by the President of the CPI on the Pandemic in the Federal Senate, which requires the initiation of a police investigation to investigate the crimes identified in the final report of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission and the application of precautionary measures of a criminal nature in relation to to the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro”, highlights the document.

In his decision, Minister Alexandre de Moares emphasizes that “there is no doubt that the conduct reported by the President of the Republic, in the sense of spreading fraudulent news about vaccination against Covid-19, uses the modus operadi of the mass dissemination scheme on social networks”.

In his weekly live, held on October 21, President Jair Bolsonaro reproduced snippets of a false news that circulated on the internet, associating the Covid-19 vaccine with the development of AIDS.

“Official UK government reports suggest that the fully vaccinated – who are the fully vaccinated? Those who, after the second dose, right, 15 days later, 15 days after the second dose, are fully vaccinated – are developing the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome much faster than expected, I recommend reading the article”, said Bolsonaro.

Experts consulted by CNN reinforce that the statement is false and that there is no scientific evidence in the relationship between vaccines and AIDS.

Wanted by CNN, the PGR stated that “the MPF, as the holder of the criminal and fiscal action of the law, always acts based on and within the limits of the Federal Constitution. Any manifestation of the PGR will be given in the records, respecting the due legal process”.