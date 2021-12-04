Bolsonaro becomes target of STF investigation for linking Covid vaccine to AIDS

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) became the target of an inquiry at the Supreme Court (STF), this Friday (3), for making an association with the vaccine against Covid-19 with the risk of contracting the HIV virus and developing AIDS. The statement was made by the president during the broadcast of a live on their social networks, on October 21st. YouTube, Facebook and Instagram have excluded the video from their platforms.

The decision to open the inquiry belongs to the minister Alexandre de Moraes and follows a request made by the CPI on the Pandemic.

“This is a statement by the President of the CPI on the Pandemic in the Federal Senate, which requires the initiation of a police investigation to investigate the crimes identified in the final report of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission and the application of precautionary measures of a criminal nature in relation to to the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro”, highlights the document.

In his decision, Minister Alexandre de Moares emphasizes that “there is no doubt that the conduct reported by the President of the Republic, in the sense of spreading fraudulent news about vaccination against Covid-19, uses the modus operadi of the mass dissemination scheme on social networks”.

In his weekly live, held on October 21, President Jair Bolsonaro reproduced snippets of a false news that circulated on the internet, associating the Covid-19 vaccine with the development of AIDS.

“Official UK government reports suggest that the fully vaccinated – who are the fully vaccinated? Those who, after the second dose, right, 15 days later, 15 days after the second dose, are fully vaccinated – are developing the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome much faster than expected, I recommend reading the article”, said Bolsonaro.

Experts consulted by CNN reinforce that the statement is false and that there is no scientific evidence in the relationship between vaccines and AIDS.

Wanted by CNN, the PGR stated that “the MPF, as the holder of the criminal and fiscal action of the law, always acts based on and within the limits of the Federal Constitution. Any manifestation of the PGR will be given in the records, respecting the due legal process”.

    Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro. See vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil and worldwide

    Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro

    A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic

    Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo

    Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro

    Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London

    Japanese woman screens to be vaccinated against Covid-19

    China vaccinates college students against Covid-19

    Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19

    Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which plans to immunize 10 million in one week

    City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card

    Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India

    45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in Bhubaneswar, India

    Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand

