Bolsonaro mocks Globo’s ‘crisis’ and asks Bonner for a cow







Despite always being attacked, Bonner never verbalizes a response to Bolsonaro Photo: Photomontage: TV Room Blog

On Thursday’s live, Jair Bolsonaro repeated criticisms of the press for negative headlines about him and the government. Every week, the president shows newspaper clippings and website prints to counteract news he deems untrue.

He took the opportunity to provoke his biggest enemy in the media, Globo, which is undergoing a profound financial restructuring. “We see there a large television network, every week bigwigs being fired or with salaries being reduced. I’m not happy about it, no”, he said.

Afterwards, he left for debauchery. “I’m thinking about raising a pool for Bonner. He was earning R$800 thousand a month, it seems that he went to R$500 thousand. Let’s make a kitty? Poor thing,” he commented, holding back his laughter.

Throughout the year, the Marinho family broadcaster promoted layoffs in all departments. Even some artists from the first team, with decades of experience, have not had their contracts renewed. The results have already appeared. The loss above R$114 million in the first half was turned into a profit of R$142 million in the third quarter.

Regarding the anchor and editor-in-chief of the ‘National Newspaper’, William Bonner, there is a conflict of information. On the one hand, there are rumors that he renewed his contract with a substantial increase in salary, reaching R$ 1 million per month. On the other, rumors of a reduction in paychecks because of the widespread cut in expenses at the network.

The only certainty is that Bolsonaro can’t stand to go a week without poking Globo and Bonner.