Bolsonaro says that Nunes Marques and Mendonça will represent 20% of the government’s theses in the STF

President defended the need to renew the Supreme Court: ‘No one is eternal’

ALEXANDRE BRUM/ENQUADRAR/ESTADÃO CONTENT President said that magistrates represent part of what the government thinks



One day after the federal Senate approve the name of André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the president Jair Bolsonaro spoke of a need to renew the Supreme Court. “Two names, two people who also mark the renewal of the Supreme. The Executive, Legislative and Supreme Renewal is also renewable, no one is eternal”, he said. Former Minister of Attorney General of the Union, Mendonça is the second nominee by the president to the STF. Besides him, the minister Kassio Nunes Marques had already been chosen, in October of last year

With the choices, Bolsonaro said he does not have the power to determine the votes and decisions of the two magistrates, but that they represent part of what the government thinks. “I don’t control the two votes within the Supreme Court, but they are two ministers who represent, in theory, 20% of what we would like to see decided and voted within the Supreme Court”, he says. Still talking about renewal, the agent recalled that the ruler who takes over Brazil in the 2022 elections shall nominate two more names to the Court.

*With information from reporter Camila Yunes