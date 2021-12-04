Booster doses of anti-covid vaccines offer different levels of protection – 12/03/2021

Booster doses of anti-covid vaccines offer a different level of protection across brands, but immunity generally improves again, says a study published in The Lancet.

The study was carried out in June in the United Kingdom with a group of 3,000 people and compared different settings, according to the vaccine applied initially and the one chosen as a booster.

The patients had received the complete vaccination course, with AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNtech.

In the case of Pfizer, people received a booster dose at least two months after the second injection. In the case of AstraZeneca they received the third dose at least three months later.

The dose could be the same brand or a combination with CureVac, Moderna, Novavax, Valneva or Janssen.

Some patients received placebo.

In virtually all booster settings (except those containing placebo), participants generated new doses of antibodies, although the Pfizer/Valneva combination did not show any appreciable change.

“All vaccines that boosted immunity showed results in young and older people, but there are large differences in response by vaccine,” the study authors said.

The analysis also showed several limitations.

The booster dose was given with a short period of time compared to the second dose. In some cases, the time between the second and third doses was even shorter than the period between the first and second injection.

Furthermore, the study did not measure the actual effectiveness of vaccines against the disease, only the reactions of the immune system.

The authors of the research plan to continue controlling the level of reaction of people who participated in the study between six and eight months after their first doses.

The study also looked at side effects, considered “acceptable” in all settings.