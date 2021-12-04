Bottas sees a good start for Mercedes on the “exciting” Jeddah circuit

Valtteri Bottas liked the Saudi Arabian circuit (Photo: Steve Etherington/Mercedes)

F1 IN ARABIA: HAMILTON DOMINATES, LECLERC BEATS FORTE | Briefing

Valtteri Bottas ended the day on a high on the fast Saudi circuit in Jeddah. With a time of 1min29s079, the Finn was in second place, just 0.061 behind teammate Lewis Hamilton on Friday (3) and was just praise with the circuit that debuts in Formula 1 this weekend.

“I think I already said it’s really cool, it’s exciting. Standing under and close to the wall, the way I like it, gives an adrenaline rush. At TL1, it was better than I expected. It was still dirty, but no biggie and we have other categories running here. They did a great job with grip at work,” said the Mercedes driver.

Bottas also commented on tires in Jeddah. Due to the new circuit, built recently and with little grip, the Finn analyzed the wear of the compounds taken by Pirelli in the first two sessions.

Valtteri Bottas ended the day in second position (Photo: Mercedes)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

“We started in a good place. The tires did well today. I don’t think we’re going to see many stops in the race here. All the compounds looked good to me and Lewis had the best laps with the midfielders. There are a lot of high speed corners, so the soft ones soon ended and everyone started to suffer in traffic”, he added.

Formula 1 picks up speed again in Jeddah this Saturday. Free training 3 will take place at 11:00 am (GMT-3), while the classification is scheduled for 14:00, always with live transmission from the subscription channel BandSports and the F1 TV Pro streaming service. BIG PRIZE follows LIVE and in REAL TIME all track activities of the Saudi Arabia Formula 1 GP. Follow everything here.

Charles Leclerc suffered a massive accident at the end of TL2 in Jeddah (Video: Reproduction)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.